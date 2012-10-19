UBS Investment Research raised its rating on PT Perusahaan Gas
Negara Tbk to 'neutral' from 'sell', citing improving
margin spread and better volume outlook for the Indonesian
state-owned gas and energy company.
"PGAS secured a $2.8/mmbtu (million metric British thermal
units) spread on gas from East Java traders versus our forecast
of $1.5/mmbtu and Nusantara Regas, of which PGAS owns 40
percent, secured a $3/mmbtu spread on LNG versus our $1/mmbtu
expectation," analyst Sebastian Tobing wrote in a note on
Friday.
"This is important as we expect LNG and traders to
contribute more to PGAS' supply in the future," he said.
UBS also said it is more optimistic on the firm's future
volume, possible acquisition of seven domestic gas fields and
LNG supply from the US.
The research house raised its target price on PGAS to 4,600
rupiah from 3,700 rupiah, citing a higher growth rate of 5
percent and 15.6 percent return on invested capital.
At 11.39am (0439 GMT), PGAS shares were down 2.25 percent at
4,350 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.43
percent.
1140 (0440 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
****************************************************************
11:33 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Global Mediacom falls on
shareholder's stake sale plan
Shares in Indonesia's largest media company PT Global
Mediacom Tbk dropped as much as 7.45 percent on Friday
after a shareholder offered for sale its 6.4 percent stake in
the company.
Winfly Ltd offered 675 million shares with an upsize option
of 225 million shares at a price range of 2,125 - 2,250 rupiah
each, aiming to raise up to $211 million from the deal.
.
At 11.17 am (0417 GMT) the stock was down 4.26 percent at
2,250 rupiah while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was down 0.32 percent.
1037 (0337 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)