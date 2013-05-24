Mandiri Sekuritas said the euphoria sparked by a fall in Malaysian palm oil inventory to below 2 million tonnes and higher palm oil demand before Ramadan would last only about two months.

"We have bearish view on CPO price in second-half 2013 due to strong supply growth in second-half 2013 and softening demand from China," Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note on Friday.

The research house lowered the target price of Astra Agro Lestari to 15,000 rupiah from 15,300 rupiah, BW Plantation to 775 rupiah from 850 rupiah and London Sumatra to 1,200 rupiah from 1,570. The companies' ratings were maintained at 'sell'.

Mandiri also cut its rating on Sampoerna Agro to 'sell' from 'neutral' with a target price of 1,625 rupiah.

Jakarta's agriculture sector was up 1.3 percent, but has dropped 8.47 percent so far this year. The broader index was up 0.57 percent.

1140 (0440 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob)