Indonesian banks are expected to maintain strong profitability, high loan growth, and sound capitalization this year, Standard & Poor's said in a report on Wednesday.

"The margins for Indonesian banks are among the highest in the region. The cost of funds may rise because the loan-deposit ratio has increased in recent years," S&P credit analyst Amit Pandey said.

"Although improvement in asset quality is likely to moderate, banks' profitability and loan loss coverage provide adequate buffer against a rise in credit costs, in our view. We expect that the economy will grow at more than 6 percent in 2013 and 2014 and that inflation will remain benign."

However, the high economic risk in Indonesia continues to constrain the credit profile of the banking sector, Pandey said.

Potential risks include missteps in government policy that could cause an economic shock, such as volatility in the Indonesian rupiah, and a rapid rise in bad loans due to banks' failure to manage fast growth. However, these risks are unlikely to materialize in the next 12 months, he said.

The Jakarta Finance Index was up 0.14 percent while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was 0.87 percent higher.

1252 (0552 GMT)

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

13:54 27Feb13 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS ups Astra Agro, BW Plantation ratings UBS Investment Research raised its rating on plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk to 'neutral' from 'sell' and upgraded its target price to 20,100 rupiah from 19,500 on higher palm oil price estimates.

"In our upside scenario, we assume a more robust demand recovery in China than in our base case, weaker-than-expected other vegetable oil production to drive global palm oil demand higher, and lower-than-expected palm oil production growth to result in a 5 percent higher palm oil price," UBS said.

However, UBS expects Astra's crude palm oil production to increase 2 percent over the next three years, lower than its peers.

The research house also upgraded its rating on palm oil producer PT BW Plantation Tbk to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised its target price to 1,775 rupiah from 1,600 on strong production growth outlook.

"BW Plantation is one of our top sector picks. We like the company's strong production growth potential and believe its estate management is the most efficient," UBS said.

Astra Agro shares were up 0.27 percent at 18,350 rupiah, while BW Plantation shares rose 0.75 percent to 1,350 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.77 percent.

1304 (0704 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Anand Basu) **************************************************************** 10:54 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CIMB raises target price on Indofood, Indofood CBP

CIMB Equity Research raised its target price on the world's biggest instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk to 7,500 rupiah from 7,000 rupiah and kept its 'outperform' rating saying the current trading price is at an 18 percent discount. It said the market still under appreciated the value of its flour milling unit Bogasari and distribution channel. "Higher competition, on top of surging wheat prices, has downplayed Bogasari's value," CIMB analyst Irenne Achmad said in a note on Wednesday, "However, its return on invested capital (ROIC) has improved from 11 to 16 percent,and the market has yet to price in the stronger returns." The research house also raised packaged-food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk's target price to 8,300 rupiah from 7,700 rupiah and kept its 'neutral' rating, saying new product launches for noodle and snacks could speed up revenue growth. "The share price already reflects most of the good news, we believe, while parent INDF still trades at a 15 percent discount to ICBP," the note said. Indofood Sukses shares were up 0.72 percent at 6,950 rupiah, while Indofood CBP shares rose 1.19 percent at 8,500 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.5 percent.

1025 (0325 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)