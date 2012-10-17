Rising smartphone sales in Indonesia, driven by an expanding middle class, will help drive data traffic and boost the revenue of telecom companies, Deutsche Bank Markets Research said.

The research house said it expects smartphone and tablet sales to continue to rise, noting that the current share of high-end gadgets is now close to 30 percent, an increase from less than 20 percent in 2011.

The share of smartphones and tablets in the market could continue to rise to 30 percent in 2013 and 60 percent in 2015, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

The rising smartphone sales will benefit operators and tower companies by increasing data traffic on more cost-efficient 3G networks, analysts Raymond Kosasih and Nicholas Nugroho said.

The research firm said PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia is its top pick in the sector, citing rising dividend outlook and hopes of strong results for Telkomsel, its mobile unit. "..The improving competitive landscape should help further drive Telkomsel's overall results, where we estimate a new top-line record in the upcoming quarterly results. Also, we believe the company's rising dividend outlook should be seen as a key catalyst for the stock."

Shares of the state-controlled telecommunication firm were down 0.51 percent at 9,800 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.15 percent.

1212 (0512 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob)