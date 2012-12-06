UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
Shares of Indonesian brokerage PT Trimegah Securities, slumped as much as 3.28 percent on Thursday after the company said 49 percent of its stake was taken over by the Indonesian private equity firm, Northstar Pacific for 200 billion rupiah ($20.83 million).
Local media reported, Northstar spent 117 rupiah per share, but Trimegah corporate secretary, Agus D Priyambada said he had not received any official notice on the share acquisition.
The underwriter's stock was down 2.5 percent at 118 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.21 percent.
1040 (0340 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.