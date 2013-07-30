Shares in PT Unilever Indonesia rose as much as 4.4 percent after the consumer goods company announced its first-half results.

Net profit rose 21.2 percent to 2.8 trillion rupiah ($272.57 million) year-on-year, Unilever said in a statement published in a local newspaper on Tuesday.

Indonesian consumer stocks jumped 2.4 percent, the highest sector mover of the day, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.25 percent.

