PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 29 The euro rose while stocks and German Bund futures fell on Friday after euro zone inflation data came in as forecast and somewhat cooled expectations of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Consumer prices in the 18 countries using the euro rose by just 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, the smallest increase since October 2009, European Union statistics office Eurostat data showed.
The euro rose to the day's high of $1.3195 as investors trimmed bets against the single currency after the data.
German Bund futures fell to a low for the day 151.28, down 30 ticks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly trimmed gains after the data. It was trading 0.3 percent higher at 1,372.78 points at 0903 GMT. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.