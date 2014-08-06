LONDON Aug 6 The U.S. economy continues to
recover from the depths of the Great Recession, although its
speed, trajectory and cruising altitude remain the subject of
fierce debate.
What's indisputable, however, is that one of the economy's
engines has persistently failed to ignite, despite record fuel
levels in the tank.
Corporate America has never been more flush with cash. But
business investment or capital expenditure - "capex" - has
remained depressed, puzzling economists and strategists who have
long predicted its resurgence and attendant impact on growth.
Instead, companies have chosen to dip into their collective
$1.8 trillion pile of cash to re-hire workers, fund merger and
acquisitions activity or buy back their own shares. Boosting
growth and returns through long-term investment in their
business hasn't registered nearly as highly.
This suggests underlying demand for goods and services is
weak - certainly weaker than it should be, given that the
economy is five years into a recovery - and not strong enough to
sustain a potential growth rate of around 2.5-3 percent.
The problem then becomes circular: weak demand holds back
capex, which drags on growth, which depresses demand.
"Waiting for business investment to accelerate has been a
painful and thankless exercise," wrote Morgan Stanley in a
recent 14-page report on capex. "A close examination of this
underinvestment paints a grim picture of productivity rates and
the economy's trend growth potential."
Since the 2008-09 economic and financial meltdown, U.S.
capex has fallen short of the trend seen over 1990-2007 by more
than 15 percent. That's an annual $400 billion gap today, never
mind the shortfall accumulated over the previous five years.
On some levels, this reluctance from firms to invest is
puzzling.
Productivity growth in the United States - the rate of
growth in the level of output per worker - is near its lowest in
30 years, according to Bridgewater Associates. Spending on
research, development and technology, would surely improve this
trend.
The need for capex spending is also pressing because firms
are reaching the point where they simply have to replace ageing
equipment. According to Morgan Stanley, the average age of
industrial equipment is now almost 10.5 years, the highest since
1938.
M&A BOOM
But just replacing old equipment will not be enough to have
a notable impact on economic growth. That will require
businesses to spend over and above simple replacement rates, and
so far that hasn't happened.
If company executives can be convinced demand can hold up,
the conditions for splashing the capex cash are certainly there.
Firms have nearly $2 trillion cash, they've reduced their
leverage and indebtedness, and funding remains cheap and easy.
The positive impact of capex spending would be felt both in
the long- and short-term, according to Bridgewater.
The effect of boosting productivity helps the economy's
longer-term growth potential, while corporate profits and
margins are "front-loaded" because outlays are amortised over
time, yet related sales are booked instantly.
But executives have instead preferred to hoard cash in
record amounts. And even when it has been spent it has been
diverted to pretty much anywhere but capex.
The global year-to-date dollar volume of M&A deals stands at
$2.5 trillion, or an increase of 70 percent on the previous
year, led by North America ($1.2 trillion, up 83 percent) and
Europe ($773 billion, up 85 percent), according to Deutsche
Bank.
This year is almost certain to be the best year for M&A
since the crisis.
There has also been a drive to increase dividend payments to
shareholders and a resurgence of high-profile share buybacks.
Oil services company Halliburton has just increased
its buyback authorisation to $6 billion, oil major Exxon Mobil
spent $3 billion in the second quarter alone, and
consumer goods giant Johnson & Johnson announced a $5
billion repurchase programme last month.
Buybacks and dividends may not be giving the U.S. economy
any discernible boost, but they've done the stock market no harm
at all, as Wall Street roared to a record high late last month.
Despite the numerous false dawns since the Great Recession,
analysts still expect capex to pick up. If it does, then the
broader economy should benefit.
Morgan Stanley is confident it will, and predicts growth of
around 5 percent. Bridgewater also expects a "gradual
acceleration", which could strengthen the economic recovery.
But the danger is that it fails to pick up enough. "A more
historically normal cyclical pickup, something in excess of 8
percent annually, simply looks unrealistic," Morgan Stanley
said.
