By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Sept 12 Just as vaccines work by
stimulating the body's immune system, last year's selloff may
have helped emerging markets build defences against the damage
they have suffered during past U.S. rate rise cycles.
This week's market moves are rekindling memories of past
emerging market crises, after a paper from the San Francisco
branch of the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a surge in the
greenback and U.S. yields, an issue which is likely to be
debated at next weekend's G20 meeting of world powers.
The paper confirmed what many have long suspected - markets
have been too conservative in pricing rate rises. Fed officials
expect rates to be 1 percent and 2.5 percent by end-2015 and
end-2016 respectively, a quarter percentage point above what was
priced.
Just how bad a hawkish Fed can be for emerging markets is
well-documented. Last year a mere hint from it about cutting
back - or tapering - bond buying - set off a storm that knocked
10 and 20 percent respectively off emerging currencies and
stocks. Local bond yields surged 200 basis points on average.
For market participants, 1994 is etched in memory as the
year when a shock rate rise crushed U.S. Treasuries, eventually
sparking Mexico's "tequila" crisis and paving the way for the
Asian crash of 1997. Similarly, Fed action in 1999 had a role in
the Russian, Brazilian and later Turkish and Argentinian crises.
So emerging market investors should be running scared.
Instead, many appear remarkably sanguine.
"Investor appetite is in favour of emerging markets more
than at any time in the past 12 months," said Valentijn van
Nieuwenhuijzen, head of multi-asset investing at ING Investment
Management who moved his portfolio into an overweight on
emerging debt and equities at the end of March this year.
He reckons the sector could rebound in 2015, especially if
reforms succeed in big economies such as India and Indonesia.
"Investors are realising that valuations are cheap, there
have been multiple years of outflows (from emerging funds) and
positioning is still relatively light," van Nieuwenhuijzen said.
Emerging market funds meanwhile have taken in new cash in
most weeks since April, after around $80 billion in outflows in
2013 and the first three months of this year. Even in the past
turbulent week, investors poured $3.4 billion into emerging
equity funds tracked by EPFR Global, data showed on Friday.
Swiss private bank UBP is overweight EM in its portfolio,
says Denis Girault, head of emerging debt, adding: "There are
now less things that could go wrong than last year."
TROUBLES
Emerging markets won't escape unscathed because a rising
greenback and Treasury yields make it less attractive for
investors to hold non-U.S. assets. Growth momentum in the
developing world moreover remains subdued.
So currencies have shuddered this week and options markets
are pricing more weakness ahead. Stocks have come off three-year
highs and if U.S. yields go up, emerging bond yields
must also rise if they are to hold on to investors.
But for the most part they already have.
JPMorgan's GBI-EM index of emerging domestic bonds yields an
average 6.6 percent compared with 5.2 percent just before the
selling storm kicked off in May 22. In markets such as India and
Brazil, yields are 150-250 basis points above last May's levels.
"There is a lot of carry in some EM rates curves," said
Kieran Curtis, a portfolio manager at Standard Life Investments.
He was referring to the yield premium investors can earn by
buying emerging assets at the expense of low-yield currencies.
"There is a big cushion if you look at yield spreads between
emerging bonds and U.S Treasuries; it's bigger than what we have
typically seen for past 10 years," Curtis added.
That's partly a consequence of last year's meltdown. From
Turkey to Indonesia, central banks raised interest rates by
hundreds of basis points and many, spooked by the selloff,
started to enact long-delayed reforms such as curbing subsidies
that had blown out their current account deficits.
In India, once part of a group dubbed the Fragile Five, the
deficit has snapped in to 1.7 percent of annual economic output,
from 5 percent a year ago. Currency reserves in big emerging
markets, not counting China, have risen by over $100 billion
since January, with Indian reserves alone up $25 billion.
Research from RBC predicts a 3-6 percent depreciation on
emerging currencies versus the dollar; pretty big but less than
the 9 percent of 2013, the bank says.
OTHER SUPPORT?
There has also been the odd occasion when emerging markets
dealt well with Fed tightening - in 2005 for instance, when they
enjoyed big surpluses and were benefiting from recent reforms.
A Societe Generale study that examined 16 episodes of rising
U.S. yields between 2000-2013 concluded the 2013 shock was
exceptional in its ferocity, possibly because of the calm that
prevailed for the three preceding years on Treasury markets.
The prior episodes had on average fuelled a modest 0.4
percent weakening on emerging currencies and a 25 bps rise in
domestic bond yields, the study found.
"It is unlikely the severity of the May/July correction will
be replicated in the period ahead," said Benoit Anne, SocGen's
head of emerging markets and co-author of the study.
Anne warns however of risks to markets such as Turkey and
South Africa, that remain reliant on foreign stock and bond
flows and have made few changes to their economic model.
For these countries, with slow growth and funding gaps still
in excess of 5 percent of GDP, it could be 2013 all over again.
