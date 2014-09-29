(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Friday)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 26 If you believe the forecasts of
a growing number of major banks, the dollar's third-quarter
surge is the start of a seismic shift in exchange rates that
politicians and central bankers will be unable to ignore.
From $1.27 on Friday, predictions by some of the currency
market's top 10 banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays and
Morgan Stanley point to the first retreat for the euro to parity
or near-parity with the dollar in more than a decade.
That is scarcely justified by a trade and balance of
payments picture which already shows Europe, largely thanks to
Germany, in substantial surplus.
Rather, it is a measure of economists' doubts about euro
zone growth prospects and their assumption that, after years of
low interest rates, a radically weaker currency is the only
plausible weapon left to the European Central Bank.
That has wide-ranging consequences and there were the first
signs this week of discomfort both on U.S. stock markets and
from Federal Reserve policymakers.
"If the dollar were to appreciate a lot, it would tend to
dampen inflation. So it would make it harder to achieve our two
objectives," Federal Reserve Bank of New York president William
Dudley said this week, referring to inflation and growth.
"Obviously we would take that into account."
As yet it is a far cry from the "currency war" charges
levelled by some developing economies in 2008 and 2009, but
Dudley and other supporters of loose monetary policy may find
themselves repeating their mantra over the coming year.
With U.S. midterm congressional elections in November, a
further rise in the dollar may also draw protests from
politicians, particularly those in constituencies with a heavy
manufacturing and industrial base.
On the other side of the coin, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was
the latest Japanese policymaker to express concern this week at
the scale of the yen's slide.
"Dudley's comment was a truism, not citing any particular
alarm," said Daragh Maher, senior currency strategist at HSBC in
London. "But verbal intervention is a trend that will stay with
us if we continue to see these moves in exchange rates."
DENT
By some measures, the dollar's rally has already been
remarkable. It is on course for its biggest quarterly rise in
six years and this week marks its 11th straight week of
appreciation, the longest upswing since its link to the gold
standard was broken over 40 years ago.
Its range against the euro over the past decade -- roughly
$1.20-$1.50 -- remains unbroken and seasoned market-watchers
warn that similar bullish dollar predictions in previous years
have fallen flat.
This time may be different because after six years of
financial and debt crisis from which it has yet fully to escape,
many feel only a genuine change to the financial status quo can
get the euro zone growing more robustly.
"It will be a structural shift because the euro zone needs
one," says Marvin Barth, European head of currency strategy with
Barclays, the world's third biggest currency trader.
Barclays this month cut its forecast for the euro for next
year to $1.10 and Barth said that may only be the start.
"We think the euro is already just below fair value against
the dollar, so that gives you some idea of the extent of the
undervaluation (the euro zone will need)," he said.
"All of these trends support a multi-year devaluation in the
euro ... so yes, the logical conclusion of that is a move
towards parity."
CLOUDY
Long before then, however, things get a bit foggy.
Deutsche Bank's new forecast for the euro is $1.25 by the
year end and the bank assumes that within six months the
European Central Bank begins the outright bond-buying that
Germany's Bundesbank has so far steadfastly opposed.
But others say their forecasts do not price in outright QE -
just the threat of it, or more simply the fact that euro zone
interest rates will stay low while those in the United States
rise.
That in turn raises problems.
All things being equal a strengthening currency dents the
competitiveness of a country's imports and thus hurts growth. It
also helps cap import costs and therefore inflation, making it
effectively a de facto tightening of monetary policy.
"In essence a stronger dollar represents a monetary
tightening and thus, if it persists it could argue in favour of
a delay either to the start or to the pace of Fed rate hikes,"
said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.
The Fed also turned very cautious at the start of 2014 after
its reining in of bond-buying stimulus provoked a rout on
emerging markets. If Thursday's sell-off on Wall Street was
anything to go by, more bumpy days on markets may follow.
Given those barriers, Credit Agricole's senior euro zone
economist Frederik Ducrozet points to the importance of a
paragraph in the ECB's new staff forecasts that provides for an
alternative scenario where the euro falls to $1.24.
"It was almost explicit. For the first time ever the ECB
wrote that if the euro goes as low as $1.24 then inflation would
go back to target in 2016," he said. "They don't want,
incidentally, to push it too low, down to $1.20."
