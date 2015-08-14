LONDON Aug 14 China's currency devaluation
bombshell this week blew apart the growing consensus that global
inflation had bottomed out and was slowly moving higher, forcing
investors to reconsider their assumptions on a wide range of
financial markets.
The devaluation of the yuan makes China's goods cheaper on
world markets, a deflationary impulse that comes just as the
Chinese and other emerging economies were already slowing and
commodity prices falling to the lowest level in years.
The 2 percent one-off devaluation on Tuesday and subsequent
1 percent fall in the yuan weren't big in themselves, but
further depreciation might be.
What has really unnerved markets, however, is the fear that
central banks around the world could be hamstrung by
persistently weak inflation, and unable to counter growth or
financial shocks that might be coming down the road.
"As China cuts the selling price of exports and as emerging
market countries face new perils, the failure of the world's
central bankers to reflate their economies will be the dominant
force in markets," said Russell Napier, an independent
investment strategist.
"The investment lessons are clear: get long cash in general
and get long dollars in particular."
On Thursday, the breakeven rate on 10-year U.S. Treasury
inflation-protected bonds, essentially a measure of where
investors expect inflation to be over the next decade, fell to
1.59 percent, the lowest since January.
The euro zone one-year inflation swap rate, a market-based
measure of inflation expectations over the next 12 months, fell
to 11 basis points on Thursday. It was around 100 basis points
in June and 25 basis points a week ago.
The scale of the decline this week is significant because it
takes the rate back below where it was on March 9 when the
European Central Bank began its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying
"quantitative easing" programme to ward off deflation.
The latest U.S. and UK inflation figures will be released
next week. They are for July, when oil prices plunged 20 percent
and Chinese stocks slumped 14 percent, powerful deflationary
forces compounded by this week's devaluation.
Even if they don't fully capture the latest shifts, upcoming
measures will. Economists at Barclays on Thursday lowered their
outlook for U.S. inflation out to the end of 2016 from their
previous forecasts a month ago.
"Since then, energy futures prices have moved sharply lower
as the price of crude oil has plummeted," they said in a note to
clients on Thursday.
"The seasonally-adjusted energy component of the consumer
price index will drag on monthly headline CPI readings through
the first quarter of next year."
DRAGON LOSING ITS FIRE
Stocks, commodities, emerging market currencies and the
yields on safe-haven government bonds all fell this week, too,
in some cases to levels and by magnitudes not seen in years.
Germany's two-year bond yield hit a record low of -0.29 percent.
The solid and widely held belief only a few months ago that
the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in September
and that the Bank of England would follow shortly after have
been chipped away.
This unexpected shift in the global policy and inflationary
landscape prompted some of the world's biggest currency players
to change their forecasts, mostly for key Asian exchange rates.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was among several investment
banks to say Beijing's move represented a fundamental, secular
shift that will prompt "regime change" in Asian currency rates.
It expects the yuan itself to fall as much as 10 percent by
the end of next year, the Indonesian rupiah to lose 8.7 percent,
the Malaysian ringgit 6.2 percent and the Korean won 5 percent.
"The unprecedented events over the past three days ... will
have far reaching consequences for Asia," BAML's Asia
strategists wrote in a note on Thursday.
Many analysts say China's devaluation was the latest salvo
in the global "currency wars", in which competing countries
explicitly or implicitly weaken their exchange rates to boost
exports, have intensified in recent years.
As interest rates have fallen to zero in some developed
economies and money printing has proliferated, exchange rate
policy has become one of the few remaining levers to stimulate
business activity and in some cases avoid deflation.
French bank Societe Generale said Beijing's move represented
a "tectonic" shift, and raised concerns over the outlook for
European stocks exposed to the slowing Chinese economy.
Its "Dragon basket" of European stocks with high sensitivity
to China, such as automobile, luxury goods and resource sector
stocks, is down 11 percent this year relative to the broader
market and vulnerable to "further underperformance".
"The yuan is weakening, and global markets are shaking," the
bank's equity strategists said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent; Editing by Larry King)