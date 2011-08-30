LONDON Aug 30 Investor confidence plunged in August, well into levels indicating strong risk aversion, State Street said on Tuesday.

The U.S. financial services firm said its global investor confidence index fell to 89.6 this month from 102.5 in July.

A reading of 100 is neutral -- the level at which investors are neither increasing nor decreasing their allocations to risky assets.

"The elevated level of volatility this month took its toll on investor sentiment," said Ken Froot, co-developer of the index.

"The key question that investors are grappling with is whether elevated levels of stress in the financial system will have real effects on the economy."

State Street said the most significant decline was exhibited by North American investors, with confidence decreasing to 88.6 from July's 102.5.

Declines were more muted elsewhere with the European index sliding to 90.5, down from July's reading of 95.1. Amongst Asian investors, confidence to 95.2 from July's 95.8.

The indexes are drawn from movements in the $22.8 trillion in investment State Street holds as custodian.

