LONDON Aug 30 Investor confidence plunged in
August, well into levels indicating strong risk aversion, State
Street said on Tuesday.
The U.S. financial services firm said its global investor
confidence index fell to 89.6 this month from 102.5 in July.
A reading of 100 is neutral -- the level at which investors
are neither increasing nor decreasing their allocations to risky
assets.
"The elevated level of volatility this month took its toll
on investor sentiment," said Ken Froot, co-developer of the
index.
"The key question that investors are grappling with is
whether elevated levels of stress in the financial system will
have real effects on the economy."
State Street said the most significant decline was exhibited
by North American investors, with confidence decreasing to 88.6
from July's 102.5.
Declines were more muted elsewhere with the European index
sliding to 90.5, down from July's reading of 95.1. Amongst Asian
investors, confidence to 95.2 from July's 95.8.
The indexes are drawn from movements in the $22.8 trillion
in investment State Street holds as custodian.
