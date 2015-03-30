By Freya Berry and Elzio Barreto
| LONDON/HONG KONG, March 31
LONDON/HONG KONG, March 31 Global equity
issuance rose by a fifth to $231.5 billion in the three months
through March, a record high for a first quarter, as a sharp
rise in secondary share sales outweighed a drop in company
flotations, Thomson Reuters data showed on Tuesday.
Fewer companies came to market, as investors were less keen
to participate in steep valuations brought on by rising stock
markets, and private equity funds found themselves with little
left to sell after a frenzy in 2014.
Money raised from flotations, or initial public offerings
(IPOs), fell a fifth to $37.2 billion, Thomson Reuters Equity
Capital Markets (ECM) data showed.
"The market has progressed quite a bit and that has meant
some ... valuations have moved up to levels that not everyone
wants to participate in," said Josef Ritter, co-head of ECM at
Deutsche Bank.
With the FTSEuroFirst300 for instance up more than
16 percent this year, high stock markets have encouraged
secondary share sales, where an owner such as a private equity
firm sells a stake in a public company.
Such deals rose by a third year-on-year to raise $168.4
billion, or 73 percent of activity, although many offerings had
mixed results, as overconfident pricing by some banks left them
sitting on sizeable stakes.
However, follow-ons are valuable league table currency.
Goldman Sachs and UBS were boosted by their 7.5
billion euro ($8.1 billion) capital increase in Spanish lender
Santander, the quarter's biggest ECM deal by far.
Goldman topped worldwide ECM rankings, followed by JP Morgan
and UBS. UBS led league tables in Europe, up from third
at the same time last year.
The Santander deal helped catapult all four Spanish
exchanges to top position by amount raised in the quarter.
Shanghai led by number of issues.
The United States, which led exchange rankings last quarter,
suffered from wobbles in equity and commodity markets which
reduced the number of stock market debuts. Alibaba,
which last September became the world's biggest-ever IPO, has
lost around 30 percent since hitting a high of $120 in November.
DROP IN ACTIVITY
But although bankers were busier they earned less. Global
ECM fees fell by 3 percent year-on-year to $5 billion. And with
countries such as Britain set for a drop in activity in the
run-up to national elections, ECM bankers are looking to
colleagues in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to take up the
reins.
"The thing that is going to drive it all is whether the much
talked about but long absent M&A situations actually come
through. That's where many of us in ECM have been placing our
hopes," said Adrian Lewis, head of EMEA ECM at HSBC.
In Asia Pacific, a rally in mainland China's stock market
and gains in Hong Kong are stoking investors' demand for
upcoming deals in the region's two biggest markets, bankers say.
"The recovery we're seeing in appetite there in markets is a
very good thing in terms of the overall regional outlook," said
Jason Cox, co-head of Asia Pacific Global Capital Markets at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Financial services companies in Hong Kong and China plan
more than $30 billion worth of offerings in coming months,
buoyed by a jump in company earnings and stock trading activity
in mainland China.
GF Securities Co Ltd, China's fourth-largest
brokerage by total assets, prices an up to $3.6 billion Hong
Kong offering this week, while other large offerings include the
flotation of up to $3 billion by China Huarong Asset Management.
India's $3.6 billion stake sale in state-run Coal India Ltd
in January underscored optimism over privatisations in
the country, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to close a
budget gap.
But the biggest looming deals are in Japan, where Japan Post
Holdings Co Ltd and its banking and insurance units
are planning to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The
government has said it plans to raise around $8 billion in the
first round of sales.
($1 = 0.9224 Euros)
