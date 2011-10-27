(Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)

* Iron ore price offers drop another $5-$8/tonne

* Operating at full capacity, miners continue shipments

* Iron ore falls almost 6 pct to lowest since July 2010

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Iron ore price offers fell further on Thursday as slow Chinese demand and hefty spot supplies extended the losing streak of the steelmaking raw material whose value has fallen by more than 30 percent since September.

Sellers of Australian, Brazilian and Indian ore to top importer China cut prices by $5-$8 a tonne from Wednesday, said Chinese consultancy Umetal, as miners, many of whom continue to produce at full capacity, tried to clear shipments that have piled up.

"Miners are flooding the market with cargoes and that's putting a lot of pressure on the spot market and rates are coming off," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader.

Despite the sharp fall, spot iron ore prices are still more than double miners' production cost of around $50 a tonne, for the big producers in Australia and Brazil, traders said.

Top iron ore producer Vale said on Wednesday it expected prices to remain high "for a long period of time," driven by solid demand from emerging economies.

Second-ranked Rio Tinto this week blamed Vale for the steep drop in iron ore prices, saying its bigger rival was diverting Europe-bound shipments to China. But Rio said it was producing at record rates.

"I think there is more space for prices to fall," a European trader said.

"There are a lot distressed cargoes around..."

Iron ore with 62-percent iron content fell 5.7 percent to $120.20 a tonne on Thursday, its weakest since July 19, 2010, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.

Iron ore has shed more than 15 percent so far this week, on track for its steepest weekly decline ever.

Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines were quoted at $121-$123 a tonne, including freight, on Thursday, down $7 from Wednesday, said Umetal.

Offers for Indian 63.5/63-grade fines fell $8 to $136-$138 a tonne.

Traders said Indian suppliers are subject to higher costs and therefore not able to lower their offers as much as the big three producers.

"Bids are too low. I think the mills are not in a hurry to buy so they bid very low, hoping they can catch a bargain," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, adding he saw a bid for the Indian 63.5/63 grade at as low as $126.

"Mills expect the market to dip a bit further so they want to try their luck to get some cheap deals," he said.

China's appetite for iron ore has weakened sharply because of slowing demand for steel in the country, dented by uncertainty in the global economy and Beijing's monetary tightening campaign.

Prices of iron ore forward swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> gained some ground on Thursday after a sharp fall on Wednesday.

The November and December contract gained about 2 percent to $118.83 per tonne and $118.17, respectively but remained well below the October contract, which was little changed at $152.17 a tonne.

The backwardation--premium for nearby contracts over forward iron ore contracts-- underlined that traders thought iron ore spot prices will be lower in the next few months. (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Silvia Antonioli in LONDON; Editing by Alison Birrane)