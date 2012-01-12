* Vale halts Brazil shipments due to rains

* Key Australian iron ore port stays shut on cyclone

* Slow China demand may offset supply disruptions (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Iron ore steadied near seven-week highs, helped by supply disruptions in top exporters Australia and Brazil although lean Chinese demand limited the impact of fewer available fresh cargoes.

Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore exporter, said on Wednesday it will lose around 2 million tonnes of cargoes as it halted shipments from Brazil because of heavy rains. The volume represents nearly 1 percent of its annual output.

Offer prices for Brazilian ore in China were steady on Thursday with 65-percent grade quoted at $152-$154 a tonne, including freight, and 66-percent grade at $159-$161, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

Offers for Australian material were also unchanged, with Pilbara 61.5-grade iron ore fines at $140-$142 a tonne, Newman 63-grade fines at $143-$145 and MAC 61.5-grade fines at $138-$140, said Umetal.

"There's still plenty of underlying steel mill demand from China, they're not just being aggressive," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.

"People aren't chasing cargoes, but as long as cargoes are in the market there's always a buyer."

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $142.20 a tonne on Wednesday, cost and freight delivered to China, according to Steel Index. That compared to $142.30 on Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 23.

Iron ore prices are unlikely to get a sharp boost from the supply disruption in Brazil given ample stocks in Chinese ports and slow demand from Chinese mills ahead of the Lunar New Year, traders said.

The length of time it takes Brazilian shipments to reach China -- about a month -- also means any impact from the reduced supply may only be felt in February, they said.

NO URGENCY TO BUY

"The physical market will take a while to respond to it because all this iron ore is 30-40 days away," said the Singapore-based iron ore trader.

The pace of shipments from Brazil and Australia, the world's two biggest ore exporters, had slowed since the start of the year because of weather problems, he said.

A cyclone that hit the west Australian coast early on Thursday has shut the world's biggest iron ore export terminals, including Port Hedland which exports around 240 million tonnes of the raw material a year.

Large stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports should also cushion the impact of any supply shortage.

Stocks of imported ore at major Chinese ports stood at nearly 97 million tonnes during the first week of 2012, according to Chinese consultancy Mysteel, equivalent to about 1-1/2 months of Chinese imports.

"Mills have no problems finding cargo. The problem is they don't have a big urgency to purchase material at the moment," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Sluggish steel demand has been keeping China's iron ore appetite in check. But traders are betting demand would pick up after the week-long Chinese New Year in late January on hopes Beijing would ease monetary policy to support economic growth.

China's annual inflation easing to its lowest in 15 months in December gives the government more room to relax policy, with some analysts predicting an interest rate cut in March.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4223 -1.00 -0.02 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 143.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.2 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.56 0.14 0.10

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

