* Offer prices steady as China buying wraps up
* Shanghai rebar modestly higher in thin volumes
* China launches first physical trading platform
(Adds comment on trading platform, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Iron ore prices may edge
lower this week as buyers in top importer China skip the spot
market with activity winding down ahead of the Lunar New Year
next week.
"Many steel mills have already finished restocking, so there
will probably be almost no deals this week and prices will be
stable to slightly weaker," said an iron ore trader in the port
city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province.
Offer prices for imported cargo in China were unchanged on
Monday, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Most traders are also unlikely to sell cargoes this week,
and opt to wait until the Chinese return after the week-long
holiday that starts Jan. 23.
"We still have 60,000 tonnes of high-grade iron ore fines
and we intend to sell after the holiday because people are
expecting prices to increase then," the trader said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
steady at $142.20 a tonne, cost and freight delivered to China,
on Friday, according to the Steel Index, ending last week 1.6
percent higher.
"Demand is currently limited, with buying activity in China
slow ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Mills were said to
already be in festive mode," the Steel Index said in a note.
Also restraining interest in iron ore are steel prices that
are largely steady, reflecting slow demand in China.
But traders and analysts expect steel prices to pick up over
the next six months in hopes Beijing would ease monetary policy
to support economic growth.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed up 0.3 percent at 4,240 yuan a tonne,
with volume traded at a lean 386,556 lots.
TRADING PLATFORM
Slack Chinese demand has offset the impact of supply
disruptions in top iron ore exporters Australia and Brazil last
week.
Vale said the heavy rains that prompted it to cut
production in Brazil and declare force majeure on shipments will
have minimal effect on global iron ore supply and prices.
CSN, Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter
after Vale, said on Friday it may halt shipments because the
rainy weather hampered its mining operations.
Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export
terminals for iron ore, reopened on Friday after being shut
ahead of a tropical cyclone that has since been downgraded to a
storm.
China on Monday launched its first physical iron ore trading
platform in a further move to strengthen its pricing power over
its biggest import commodity by volume dominated by foreign
miners.
"Whether it will replace the current system to become a
centralised platform, I don't see that happening because the
current system works fine," said a physical iron ore trader in
Singapore.
Global miners normally e-mail prospective buyers whenever
they are selling cargoes via tenders in the spot market, a
system deemed efficient and free of brokering fees, traders
said.
A trading platform can only succeed if both producers and
buyers are in it, the Singapore trader said, adding that China
must offer significant incentives to attract participants.
"If China offers a tax rebate for every purchase made via
the platform, that's a different story," he said. Iron ore
purchases by Chinese steel mills are subject to 17 percent
value-added tax.
China's major steel mills -- Baosteel, Hebei Steel, Wuhan
Steel, Shougang and Angang -- as well as large iron ore traders
including China Minmetals and Sinosteel have already agreed to
become sponsor members of the online platform provided by the
China Beijing International Mining Exchange.
The exchange, which was earlier eyeing plans to launch the
platform in December, set it up along with the China Iron and
Steel Association and the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals
Minerals and Chemicals Importers and Exporters.
So far, none of the big foreign iron ore suppliers have
joined, officials said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0725 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4240 11.00 0.26
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141.5 -1.00 -0.70
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.2 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.43 -0.79 -0.56
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
