By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Spot iron ore prices edged lower in thin trading as buyers in top importer China became even more scarce ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday.

Offer prices for imported ore in China were steady on Wednesday, although index reference prices, which are based on actual transactions, fell for a second day on Tuesday.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $140.20 a tonne, cost and freight delivered to China, according to the Steel Index.

"Some traders are not offering cargoes on the spot market anymore because they might not get firm bids with just days before Chinese New Year," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, who said his firm was opting to hold off the sale of about 150,000 tonnes of Indian and Australian material until after the holiday.

The few cargoes sold this week include BHP Billiton's which were sold slightly below previous deals.

BHP sold Newman iron ore fines at $143.5 a tonne, C&F, lower than the previous $145.5, and Yandi fines at $127.8 versus $128.5 earlier, traders said.

BHP, the world's third-biggest iron ore supplier after Rio Tinto and Vale, on Wednesday said it expects record iron ore production this year after quarterly output rose by a fifth, counting on strong Chinese demand.

Most traders hope iron ore prices would rebound in early February although they said steel prices in China have to sustain gains to encourage interest in the raw material.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a fresh three-month high of 4,321 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session. It closed up 0.1 percent at 4,301 yuan.

Those hopes are also supported by expectations Beijing would ease monetary policy after data on Tuesday showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter.

China's crude steel output also rose at a slower pace in 2011 as tighter credit dented consumption and growth may even weaken this year given a poor demand outlook.

Crude steel production rose 8.9 percent to 683.27 million tonnes last year, versus a 9.3 percent rise in 2010, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The data showed China produced 119.3 million tonnes of iron ore in December, down from peak levels of 132.4 million tonnes in October.

The fall in domestic iron ore output followed a 20 percent decline in seaborne iron ore import prices in the fourth quarter.

"This has resulted in significant margin pressure on China's higher cost iron ore producers, with resultant curtailment of production," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

"We expect further cuts in China's domestic iron ore output should seaborne prices remain around the $140/tonne mark in the short term," the bank said.

China buys around two thirds of global seaborne iron ore largely because domestic ore is of lower quality.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4301 6.00 0.14 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 141 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.2 -0.30 -0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.58 -0.38 -0.27

*In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day