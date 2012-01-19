* Iron ore at 2-week low as buying thins ahead of holiday
* Spot billet prices gain, restocking seen after break
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Shanghai steel futures
stayed near three-month highs on Thursday, tracking gains in
other commodities spurred by news the International Monetary
Fund is boosting resources to aid countries hit by the euro zone
debt crisis.
Asian equities rose to a two-month top and commodities from
copper to grains also edged up after the IMF said it is seeking
to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new
resources.
But the modest price gain in China steel futures, along with
lean volumes, might not be enough to revive buying interest in
raw material iron ore which has thinned sharply this week ahead
of the Lunar New Year break. Chinese markets are shut for a week
from Jan. 23.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session peak of 4,319 yuan a
tonne, just off Wednesday's three-month high of 4,321 yuan. It
closed up 0.2 percent at 4,310 yuan.
In the spot market, the price of steel billet in China's key
Tangshan area rose 20-30 yuan a tonne this week, to about 3,740
yuan on Wednesday, a Shanghai trader said, suggesting some
demand that might support a pick-up in iron ore prices after the
holiday.
"We expect Chinese steel traders to gradually and cautiously
restock their steel inventories after the Chinese New Year,"
said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at Standard Chartered.
That might encourage steel producers to buy iron ore, which
fell to a two-week low on Wednesday.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI eased
0.2 percent to $139.90 a tonne, cost and freight delivered to
China, according to Steel Index, the third straight day of
decline.
"Many trading companies like us will be off starting
tomorrow so I don't expect any deals," said an iron ore trader
in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province.
"But I expect prices to rebound after the holiday since the
low-inventory mills will need to go back to the market."
Offer prices for some imported iron ore in China dropped by
a dollar per tonne on Thursday, with Australian 61.5-grade
Pilbara fines at $138-$140 a tonne and Yandi fines at $126-$128,
said Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Indian 63.5/63-grade iron ore fines were quoted at $144-$147
a tonne, down $2, said Umetal. All prices include freight cost.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4310 9.00 0.21
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 140.75 -0.25 -0.18
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.9 -0.30 -0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.96 -0.62 -0.44
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)