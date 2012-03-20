* BHP Billiton sees China ore demand flattening

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 20 Spot iron ore prices steadied on Tuesday as demand from top buyer China cooled after last week's run-up, with some steel mills opting for cheaper, lower-grade cargoes to manage costs while the outlook for steel demand remains blurry.

Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were mostly unchanged from Monday, with top miner Vale selling 175,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade Carajas fines via a tender at $158 a tonne, cost and freight, about the same price as a previous deal, traders said.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $144.70 a tonne on Monday, according to Steel Index, after hitting a near four-month high of $145 on Thursday.

"Buyers are a bit more cautious about Australian and Brazilian cargoes and we have a lot of clients asking for low-grade fines," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

Those lower-grade cargoes, or ore with iron content of less than 60 percent, are usually offered by India. To trim costs, some Chinese mills normally mix lower-grade ore with domestic ore concentrate in producing steel, the trader said.

Apart from Vale's, there are fewer new cargoes in the market, with Australian miners only resuming loading recently after ports there were shut ahead of the weekend cyclone.

"The cyclone disrupted the flow of shipments from BHP, but most of the vessels have resumed loading and all looks good," said a trader in Hong Kong.

BHP Billiton , the world's third-biggest iron ore producer, is pushing ahead with its $10 billion expansion plan even as it sees signs that demand for the raw material from China is flattening.

Second-ranked Rio Tinto said its plans to expand production were well advanced for completion next year despite concerns over cooling demand in China.

China is seeing slower growth in crude steel output this year, an increase of 7 percent to 730 million tonnes versus 2011 growth of 8.9 percent, with some steel mills predicting real demand could remain flat and warning of further losses as Beijing persistently deals with overcapacity.

Iron ore prices are 20 percent off September highs as liquidity curbs and a tighter property market in China kept Chinese appetite for the steel raw material in check.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said last week he would keep property tightening measures in place during his last year in office to deflate asset bubbles and shield the economy.

The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to 4,333 yuan ($690) a tonne at the close, falling for a third time in five sessions.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4333 -10.00 -0.23 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.7 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.93 -0.63 -0.43

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)