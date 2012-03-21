* Australia lifts iron ore exports forecast to record

* China steel inventories rise in Feb - CISA

* Iron ore prices seen topping out at $150 near term

* China Feb iron ore imports highest in over a year (Adds China iron ore imports details, comment)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 21 Prices of lower-grade Indian iron ore in China rose on Wednesday after a miner sold cargoes at steep prices at a tender, although overall market appetite remained thin with players unsure about the outlook for China's steel demand.

Indian ore with an iron content of less than 60 percent was being offered at a dollar more per tonne in China compared with Tuesday, according to industry consultancy Umetal.

That followed top Indian iron ore miner Sesa Goa Ltd selling a cargo of 52-percent grade iron ore at $102 per tonne, cost and freight, and 50-grade material at $92 per tonne at a tender on Tuesday, traders said.

"I don't think I've seen these prices especially for those grades in the past two years," said a physical trader in Shanghai.

It was not clear whether the cargoes were taken up by traders taking positions in a market that has seen fewer Australian shipments after a weekend cyclone, or if they were bought by steel mills, which tend to mix lower-grade ore with domestic ore concentrate to produce steel to trim costs.

But interest in low-grade Indian cargoes belied the thin overall physical market, with spot prices for higher-grade material from Australia, Brazil and India mostly steady after rising to a near four-month high last week.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $144.80 per tonne on Tuesday versus $144.70 on Monday, according to Steel Index. It touched a near four-month top of $145 on Thursday.

"Some steel mills are cautious about buying iron ore when the price goes above $140 because they have been unable to completely transfer the higher cost to consumers because real demand is still soft," said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Shanghai. "We might see prices hit $150 in the next six weeks but that will be pretty much the top. The downside is also limited because steel mills are still interested when prices fall below $130."

HIGH STEEL INVENTORIES

Stockpiles of steel products in China remained high at the end of February, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a report on its website, reflecting weak downstream demand including from the machinery and auto sectors.

Inventories of five major steel products including rebar and wire rod in major cities in China rose 20.3 percent to 18.94 million tonnes at the end of February from January, the association said.

"High inventories will continue to weigh on the market in the near future," CISA said.

Slower steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, prompted top miner BHP Billiton Ltd to say on Tuesday that it was seeing signs of flattening iron ore demand from China.

But customs data on Wednesday showed China's iron ore imports rose 9.5 percent in February from the previous month to 64.98 million tonnes, the highest level since January 2011, in line with initial government estimates as steel output recovered.

Australia, Brazil and India remained the key sources of China's imports, although shipments from Iran surged 65 percent to 1.17 million tonnes in February from a month earlier despite Western sanctions against Tehran.

"The market believes the U.S. sanctions will not have a big impact on China's iron ore imports from Iran, and demand was there too," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.

Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of 460 million tonnes, underscoring expectations that Chinese demand will remain strong.

The increased iron ore export forecast from Australia comes at a time of a steep reduction in shipments from India, where higher export duties have made it unviable for many miners there to sell ore overseas, while a crackdown on illegal mining has also disrupted shipments.

India's iron ore exports in the nine months to December of its current fiscal year have fallen 30.4 percent to 46 million tonnes.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4358 25.00 0.58 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.8 0.10 0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.13 -0.80 -0.55

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Chris Lewis)