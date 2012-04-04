* Steady steel prices to cap any rise in iron ore
* Forward iron ore swaps gain on low liquidity
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 4 Chinese steel mills are
unlikely to snap up iron ore cargoes in the spot market when
China returns on Thursday after a three-day break, with a blurry
demand outlook capping steel prices, traders said.
The physical market for the steel raw material has been
extremely quiet this week with top importer China off since
Monday for a public holiday.
There was also limited liquidity in the forward swaps
market, helping exaggerate the upward price movements.
"I don't think you're going to see a rush of buying tomorrow
from Chinese mills in the physical market," said a
Singapore-based iron ore trader.
"It's going to be very difficult for the market to climb
$5-$10 if steel prices don't move because it doesn't make
financial sense for anyone to buy more ore."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI
steadied at $147.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel
Index, holding near the five-month peak of $147.70 touched last
week.
"With China still on holiday, no one was looking to buy or
sell spot iron ore," Steel Index said.
There was very little action in the swaps market in Asia on
Wednesday, with Hong Kong also away on a national holiday.
Swaps <0#SGXIOS:> extended price gains on Tuesday, with the
Singapore Exchange-cleared April contract at $146.87
a tonne, May at $143.87 and June settling
at $141.87.
With the swaps market still in backwardation, where prices
for nearby delivery are higher than for forward months, the
continued price gains are not necessarily pointing to
expectations of higher spot rates, traders said.
"It's more a reflection of two things. Firstly a bit of a
short squeeze and the fact that we had very poor liquidity over
the last few days which accentuated movements," said another
trader in Singapore.
"There's not a lot of room for spot rates to go with steel
at current levels."
Spot steel prices in China have mostly stabilised, but have
been struggling to go higher amid sluggish demand, with steel
inventories dropping at a slower than expected pace.
Steel inventory at Chinese traders has fallen 6 percent
since peaking six weeks ago, according to recent estimates by
investment bank Macquarie. But over 2007 to 2011, inventory fell
an average of 14 percent six weeks after the first-quarter peak,
the bank said.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.00 0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.37 0.00 0.00
*Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)