* Steady steel prices to cap any rise in iron ore

* Forward iron ore swaps gain on low liquidity

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 4 Chinese steel mills are unlikely to snap up iron ore cargoes in the spot market when China returns on Thursday after a three-day break, with a blurry demand outlook capping steel prices, traders said.

The physical market for the steel raw material has been extremely quiet this week with top importer China off since Monday for a public holiday.

There was also limited liquidity in the forward swaps market, helping exaggerate the upward price movements.

"I don't think you're going to see a rush of buying tomorrow from Chinese mills in the physical market," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader.

"It's going to be very difficult for the market to climb $5-$10 if steel prices don't move because it doesn't make financial sense for anyone to buy more ore."

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI steadied at $147.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index, holding near the five-month peak of $147.70 touched last week.

"With China still on holiday, no one was looking to buy or sell spot iron ore," Steel Index said.

There was very little action in the swaps market in Asia on Wednesday, with Hong Kong also away on a national holiday.

Swaps <0#SGXIOS:> extended price gains on Tuesday, with the Singapore Exchange-cleared April contract at $146.87 a tonne, May at $143.87 and June settling at $141.87.

With the swaps market still in backwardation, where prices for nearby delivery are higher than for forward months, the continued price gains are not necessarily pointing to expectations of higher spot rates, traders said.

"It's more a reflection of two things. Firstly a bit of a short squeeze and the fact that we had very poor liquidity over the last few days which accentuated movements," said another trader in Singapore.

"There's not a lot of room for spot rates to go with steel at current levels."

Spot steel prices in China have mostly stabilised, but have been struggling to go higher amid sluggish demand, with steel inventories dropping at a slower than expected pace.

Steel inventory at Chinese traders has fallen 6 percent since peaking six weeks ago, according to recent estimates by investment bank Macquarie. But over 2007 to 2011, inventory fell an average of 14 percent six weeks after the first-quarter peak, the bank said.

Iron ore indexes

Last Change Pct Change PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.37 0.00 0.00 *Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)