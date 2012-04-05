* China services sector expands again in March-HSBC

* Slow return by Chinese into spot iron ore market (Updates rebar price, adds Port Hedland)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 5 Shanghai steel rebar futures rebounded after hitting one-month lows on Thursday, tracking gains in equities, after upbeat services sector data on China encouraged buyers returning from a three-day break.

The gains in steel prices, unless sustained, were unlikely to prompt Chinese mills to stock up again on raw material iron ore, where buying interest in the spot market has largely stalled, traders and analysts said.

The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to close at 4,354 yuan ($690) a tonne by 0731 GMT, after falling as low as 4,291 yuan earlier.

"I don't think steel prices will go up too much because the weak fundamentals are intact - there's oversupply, and end-user demand will not be strong enough to absorb this supply," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

The gains came after a 1.7 percent jump in Shanghai shares , led by non-banking financials after Premier Wen Jiabao said the monopoly formed by the country's big banks needed to be broken to get money flowing to cash-starved private firms.

China's services sector expanded again in March as business confidence hit an 11-month high, according to a survey of private firms by HSBC.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC Services Purchasing Managers Index stood at 53.3 last month, down slightly from February's 53.9, but signalling healthy growth with the new business sub-index extending an unbroken run of expansion to 40 months.

SKEPTICISM

Chinese steel mills have been quick to responds to any signs or expectations of a pickup in demand, lifting daily crude steel output to 1.919 million tonnes in mid-March, the highest average so far this year.

But largely steady steel prices since the start of the year reflect slow consumption growth that has tempered Chinese appetite for iron ore.

It was a slow return by the Chinese into the spot iron ore market on Thursday, with very few bids seen and cargoes also thin, traders said.

"Most people are just getting back from holiday and checking the market situation," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Sellers of imported iron ore in China left offer prices where they were before the long holiday weekend, with Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara fines offered up to $148 a tonne, cost and freight, and Indian 63.5/63-grade at $149-$151, according to industry consultancy Umetal.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI held steady at $147.60 a tonne, based on data from Steel Index, near the five-month high of $147.70 reached last week.

The next upside target is $150 a tonne, brokerage INTL FCStone said in a note, adding "there is considerable skepticism as to whether the upward trajectory will last given concerns about slowing Chinese growth."

Iron ore shipments to China through Australia's Port Hedland were down modestly to 14.0 million tonnes in March from 14.58 million tonnes in February, according to port authority data, in part reflecting weather-related disruptions to shipping. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0731 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4354 30.00 0.69 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.37 0.00 0.00

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)