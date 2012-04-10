* China iron ore imports stay above 60 mln T in March

* China steel output needs to spike to lift ore prices-Macquarie (Adds Vedanta, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 10 Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China mostly held steady on Tuesday as buyers remained hesitant in picking up cargoes amid a slow recovery in steel demand.

A resumption in construction activity after winter has helped stabilise Chinese steel prices, but analysts say domestic steel production needs to rise significantly to support another rally in iron ore prices.

At $147.60 a tonne currently for 62-percent grade ore, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has barely moved from the end of March with Chinese steel mills unsure whether steel demand will rebound strongly enough to warrant more buying of the raw material.

China's iron ore imports fell 3.2 percent from February to 62.87 million tonnes in March, preliminary customs data showed on Tuesday. Despite the drop, the import volume remains healthy and suggests mills are holding out for a recovery in steel demand.

"Mills' inventory of iron ore isn't too high, but it isn't too low, and what it means is there's just no real urgency in buying now," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.

"So to get the next leg of upside in iron ore prices you either need to see China really stepping up its steel production, or you need to have another big buyer in the market so you need to see recovery in Japan, South Korea or Europe to tighten up the seaborne market a little bit."

Offer prices of imported ore in China were mostly unchanged except for some lower-grade Indian cargoes which rose by $1 a tonne on Tuesday, said industry consultancy Umetal.

Tighter supplies out of India, the world's No. 3 iron ore exporter after Australia and Brazil, have helped support Indian prices.

India-focused miner Vedanta posted a 27 percent drop in full-year iron ore output to 13.8 million tonnes, as a ban on mining in the southern Indian state of Karnataka and logistical bottlenecks continued to bite.

CYCLICAL RECOVERY

Top Indian iron ore miner Sesa Goa Ltd is offering 54-percent grade Indian fines at $114 a tonne, higher than a previous sale of $108, said a Singapore-based trader.

Sesa Goa is also offering 54-percent grade iron ore lumps at $112 a tonne, he said.

"I see more upside than downside for the market and it's because (Chinese) steel prices have been fairly stable. Rebar is rising very slowly which is much more sustainable than a very sharp spike," he said.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 4,384 yuan ($690) a tonne, not far off the near three-month high of 4,402 yuan touched on Monday.

Traders are eyeing a tender by global miner BHP Billiton on Tuesday for price direction.

BHP is offering Yandi and Newman iron ore fines which it last sold at $135.3 and $150 per tonne, respectively, traders said.

"There's some chance for prices to rise by another 50 cents from the last done prices," said another Singapore-based trader.

A rise in daily crude steel output to above 1.9 million tonnes in mid-March from around 1.7 million tonnes during most of the last quarter of 2011 and falling inventories of Chinese steel products suggest a recovery in steel demand may be coming through.

"Overall China's definitely on a cyclical recovery, but what's not so clear is how quickly it's going to make that recovery," said Macquarie's Train.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4384 5.00 0.11 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 12.25 8.91

METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.16 0.45 0.30

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)