* Vale says China iron ore demand to stay strong

* BHP sells iron ore cargoes at higher prices

* Benchmark iron ore price near 6-mth peak (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 11 Spot iron ore prices in top importer China rose on Wednesday as buyers slowly returned to the market to bolster stockpiles, though they remained cautious with steel production still outpacing a slow recovery in demand.

Prices of imported ore, including Australian and Indian cargoes, increased by a dollar per tonne in China, industry consultancy Umetal said.

The rise followed higher prices at a tender by global miner BHP Billiton on Tuesday.

BHP sold 110,000 tonnes of Newman iron ore fines at $151.16 a tonne, including freight, and another 110,000 tonnes of Yandi fines at $136.51 per tonne, traders said.

BHP previously sold Newman at $150 and Yandi at $135.30, other traders had said.

Prices are expected to rise further at another tender of Australian Pilbara iron ore by Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, on Wednesday, traders said.

"Buyers are coming back slow and steady. There's no rush but buying interest is there," said a Singapore-based physical iron ore trader.

Top iron ore producer Vale said Chinese demand would remain strong despite expectations of slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

To help meet that demand, Brazil's Vale expects to invest more than $50 billion to expand iron ore, nickel, copper, fertilizer, coal and other mining output. Of that, $35 billion will be spent over four years to complete its 20 biggest projects, the firm's head said on Tuesday.

UNDER PRESSURE

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3 percent to $148 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index, the highest level since Oct. 18.

Chinese buyers are taking their cue from domestic steel prices, which have mostly recovered from lows in January and February, as demand improved.

Steel producers have quickly responded, lifting daily crude steel output to above 1.9 million tonnes in mid-March from around 1.7 million tonnes for the most part of the last quarter of 2011, banking on a further recovery in demand as construction activity picks up in April and May.

But unless demand catches up with the increase in supply, steel prices could fall going forward, traders said.

"There will be more pressure for steel prices to come off if production stays very high and demand remains just stable," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Smaller mills are still opting to buy older iron ore cargoes stocked at Chinese ports which are cheaper than the fresh shipments, he said.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to close at 4,377 yuan ($690) a tonne, falling for a second day in a row after touching three-month highs on Monday.

($1 = 6.3115 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)