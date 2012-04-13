* China Q1 GDP grows 8.1 pct, slowest in nearly 3 years
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 13 Shanghai steel futures
dropped on Friday, coming off a three-month high hit earlier in
the session, after data showed the Chinese economy grew at its
weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter.
Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, is predicted to be brisk in coming months on a
seasonal pickup in construction activity. But a slower economy
could dent that demand, curbing steel output and China's
appetite for key raw material iron ore.
China's economy grew an annual 8.1 percent in January-March,
less than the 8.3 percent economists had forecast, raising
investor concerns that a five-quarter long slide has not
bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it.
"The GDP data could reinforce concerns about steel demand,"
said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to close at 4,377
yuan ($690) a tonne, after rising as high as 4,405 yuan earlier,
its loftiest since Jan. 17.
Rebar rose slightly for the week, its second straight week
of gains.
Chinese steel prices have mostly bounced off lows in January
and February as demand improved slightly, but prices have, at
best, steadied since.
China's Baoshan Iron & Steel, whose pricing
moves are seen as a bellwether for the industry, said on
Thursday it would keep the prices of its main steel products
unchanged for May bookings, suggesting demand could cool next
month.
Still, mills lifted steel output to a record high of 61.58
million tonnes in March, anticipating the seasonal pickup in
demand will come through.
BUBBLE WILL BURST?
"We expected a recovery in steel production, but didn't
expect it would grow so much," said Henry Liu, head of commodity
research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
"There will be a correction eventually. Now it's only a
matter of when the bubble will burst or how it will burst amid
rising risks."
That cautious tone was reflected in the thin activity in the
iron ore spot market, with hesitation flowing through to buyers
after prices touched six-month highs.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $148.80 a tonne on
Thursday, according to Steel Index. But it was still the highest
level since Oct. 18, 2011.
"I haven't heard any new deals. People are still digesting
the price surge and waiting to see whether there is enough
momentum to take the market higher," the Shanghai trader said.
"Where steel prices are, I don't think a lot of mills will
choose to buy more raw material at this time."
Prices of imported ore in China were unchanged on Friday,
according to industry consultancy Umetal.
But other market players were hopeful.
"Both crude steel output and pig iron output in China rose
rapidly in March, obviously a good sign that iron ore demand
remains robust and thus support iron ore prices," said a steel
trader in Beijing.
"Steel demand growth has been slowing, but the overall
demand remains healthy."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4377 -15.00 -0.34
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 151.25 0.00 0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.8 0.10 0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 149.25 0.17 0.11
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
