* Shanghai rebar slips to near two-week lows

* Offer prices for imported ore in China unchanged

* Interest in low-grade Indian ore ahead of monsoon season (Adds Rio Tinto, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 17 Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China steadied on Tuesday with steel mills hesitating to buy more of the raw material used to make steel as benchmark rates hovered around six-month highs.

Worries over slowing Chinese economic growth, which may hurt steel demand, also limited interest in iron ore, although the impending monsoon season in key exporter India that could shut ports was likely to support demand for lower grade material.

Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were unchanged on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara fines quoted at $148-$149 a tonne, Yandi fines at $135-$136 and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines at $150-$152, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. All prices include freight costs.

"The mood has turned slightly sceptical in the market after prices hit six-month highs. Mills are not very sure if this is the right level to buy," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $149.30 a tonne on Monday, from Friday's $149.40, which was the highest level since Oct. 18, based on data from the Steel Index.

"Steel mills are now digesting their high inventories at ports and that has slowed purchases," another Shanghai-based iron ore trader said.

"I don't expect any big uptick in May as the economic slowdown will continue to weigh on the market."

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1 percent to 97.63 million tonnes last week.

China, which buys around 60 percent of the world's iron ore, saw its economy expand at the slowest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with annual growth coming in at 8.1 percent.

RIO TO BOOST OUTPUT

But global miners have remained confident Chinese demand for iron ore will stay strong.

Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore producer, said it was looking to lift output this year to 250 million tonnes from nearly 245 million tonnes in 2011, despite first-quarter production dropping from the fourth quarter due to bad weather.

A blurry outlook for Chinese demand has kept steel prices trading in narrow ranges, with traders saying spot prices of rebar steel, used in construction, had eased slightly to encourage buying.

The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at 4,322 yuan ($680) a tonne, just off the session trough of 4,318 yuan, the lowest since April 5.

There was more market interest for lower grade Indian iron ore cargoes, particularly those coming from Goa, traders said, ahead of India's monsoon season which usually disrupts shipments.

"With Goa probably closing in a month's time, some traders might like to stock up on low-grade cargoes from Goa right away," said the first Shanghai trader who sells mostly Indian shipments to Chinese mills.

India is the world's third-largest iron ore exporter after Australia and Brazil, although shipments to top market China have fallen 41 percent in the first two months of the year as the authorities clamp down on illegal mining.

Last week, India's Supreme Court asked companies in the southern Karnataka state to push on with land clean-up before it removes a mining ban and set April 20 as the next date for a review.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0727 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4322 -7.00 -0.16 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 151 -0.25 -0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 149.3 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.55 -0.17 -0.11

*In yuan/tonne **Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)