* Shanghai rebar at 2-week low, iron ore off 6-month top
* BHP sells spot cargo at nearly flat prices, Vale tenders
* Fortescue sees strong ore demand from China, firm prices
(Updates rebar price, adds China economy poll)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 19 Shanghai steel futures hit
two-week lows on Thursday, when it fell for a fourth time in
five sessions, reflecting investors' concern that slowing demand
may curb China's record steel production.
Iron ore pulled away from six-month highs as worries about
steel demand in China, the world's biggest buyer of the raw
material, kept buyers off the market.
The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to close at 4,315
yuan ($680) a tonne, after falling as low as 4,304 yuan, its
weakest since April 5.
Spot steel prices in China have also either dropped or
stayed unchanged in recent weeks.
China's crude steel production rose to a record 2.031
million tonnes a day on average in the first 10 days of April,
based on estimates by industry group China Iron and Steel
Association.
"Some of the mills are overestimating the demand recovery. I
don't think it has happened yet," a Shanghai-based iron ore
trader said.
Mills began producing at a record rate in March, when
monthly output hit an all-time high of 61.58 million tonnes,
ahead of an expected resumption in construction after the winter
lull.
"There is construction going on but not a big scale. That's
why demand has not improved sharply," the trader said.
The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan City in
Hebei province was around 3,820 yuan a tonne, mostly unchanged
from last week, he said.
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three
years in the first quarter, although economists in a Reuters
poll released on Thursday believe the worst is over for China
and that it is heading for a rebound in coming months.
FEEL THE PAIN
"There's a high chance that both steel and iron ore prices
will fall in the near term," said a physical trader in
Singapore.
"If steel production remains high this month, steel prices
will definitely drop sharply in May. For some mills which are
running at the breakeven line and prices drop, they will
immediately feel the pain."
China's steelmakers lost about 1 billion yuan in the first
quarter, compared with a profit of 25.8 billion yuan a year
earlier, the China Iron and Steel Association said.
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it
was expecting continued strong demand for iron ore from China,
which should help keep prices between $140.50 and $149.50 a
tonne for the next year or two.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.5 percent to $148.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to Steel Index. The price hit its highest
level in nearly six months of $149.40 last Friday.
Global miner BHP Billiton sold 62.7-percent
grade Newman iron ore fines at $151.26 a tonne and 57.5-percent
grade Yandi fines at $136.61 per tonne at a tender late on
Wednesday, little changed from a previous deal, traders said.
Prices include freight costs.
Brazil's Vale is holding a sale tender for
117,500 tonnes of 62.5-grade sinter feed on Thursday, and
traders expect the price to stay near the last done deal of $148
a tonne, cost and freight.
There are also lower grade Indian cargoes from Goa on offer
via tender, said the Shanghai trader, comprising 57- and
59-grade fines and lumps.
With the last done deal for 57-grade Indian fines at $128 a
tonne and close to $130 for 59-grade lumps, "prices are already
very high," he said.
"We will bid for these cargoes but we're not sure we will
get them," he said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4315 -27.00 -0.62
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 150 -1.00 -0.66
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.5 -0.70 -0.47
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.44 -0.02 -0.01
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)