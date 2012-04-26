* Shanghai rebar stabilises after fall to 7-week low
* China says to shut 7.8 mln T of steel capacity
* Vale Q1 net falls as prices, exports drop
(Adds China's planned capacity cut, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 26 Spot iron ore stayed at
one-month lows, with sellers to key China market cutting offer
prices further on Thursday as they tried to lure back buyers
whose appetite has waned on sluggish demand for steel.
Shanghai rebar steel futures regained some footing after
falling to seven-week lows on Wednesday, although traders said
Chinese producers are unlikely to pick up fresh cargoes of raw
material iron ore unless they see signs that steel prices are
firmly on the rebound.
"Buying interest has been absolutely zero," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Selling has become increasingly difficult given the recent
fall in steel prices. Today's the only day that steel prices
have stabilised, but buyers are still taking a 'wait-and-watch'
approach to check whether this is a one-day phenomenon or if it
will last for a considerable period of time."
Sellers continued to cut prices to revive buying interest,
though this was mostly in vain, traders said.
Another Shanghai trader said he offered to sell
59/59-percent grade Indian iron ore lump at $2-$3 a tonne below
market rates, and was even willing to consider a lower bid, but
found there was no Chinese buying interest.
"I've shown flexibility on the price, I have said the price
can be discussed, but ... no one has come back to me," he said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI steadied
at $146.70 a tonne on Wednesday, a one-month low it had touched
on Tuesday, based on data from reference price provider Steel
Index.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 4,290
yuan ($680) a tonne on Thursday, after hitting a seven-week
trough of 4,251 yuan in the previous session.
EXCESS CAPACITY
Slow steel demand and excess supply in China have been
weighing on prices.
Steel mills have been producing at a rapid clip, hoping
demand would pick up, as it has in previous years, during the
seasonally strong second quarter. But China's economy is slowing
this year, with first-quarter growth the weakest in almost three
years, and with it consumer demand.
Daily crude steel output by mills stayed above 2 million
tonnes in mid-April, according to latest estimates from the
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). Average daily output
stood at 2.005 million tonnes, slightly off the record
2.031-million tonne pace in early April.
"There's significant excess capacity in China and we're not
seeing some of that capacity, as is the case in Europe, being
idled and taken offline because of the slump in demand," said
Patrick Cleary, steel analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
"That is keeping steel prices sluggish. They should be
reducing output to get the prices up and boost their margins
because margins are extremely thin or even negative in China at
the moment."
If annualised, the latest CISA estimate of daily steel
production puts China's output for the year at 732 million
tonnes, but some analysts have estimated the country's actual
capacity is well above 800 million tonnes.
The world's bigggest steel producer, China, is aiming to
shut 7.8 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity this year, its
industry ministry said, part of efforts to curb pollution and
boost efficiency.
The goal, which needs the cooperation of local governments
to be enforced, is, however, much lower than last year's target
of closing nearly 28 million tonnes in capacity.
Slow demand and high raw material costs caused Chinese steel
companies to lose 1 billion yuan in the first quarter, the CISA
said last week.
The consequent drop in iron ore prices from year-ago levels
slashed top iron ore miner Vale's first-quarter net
profit by nearly half, along with bad weather that cut its
output and exports.
The impact of heavy rains on Vale's mines and railways
forced the company to declare force majeure on Jan. 11, allowing
it to break supply contracts.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4290 +16.00 +0.37
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 146.7 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.15 -0.72 -0.49
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan)
