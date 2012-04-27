* Shanghai rebar drops 1 pct for the week

* Benchmark 62-grade ore falls 2 pct to near 7-week low

* Slow physical market ahead of China holiday; BHP tender eyed (Updates rebar price, adds Chinese steelmakers, Nippon Steel)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 27 Prices for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell for the third day in a week on Friday, reflecting thin buying interest among steel producers worried about slow domestic demand that has weighed on Shanghai rebar futures for a second week running.

Activity in the physical iron ore market was limited ahead of a long Labour Day holiday weekend in China, the world's biggest buyer of the steel ingredient. Chinese markets are shut on Monday and Tuesday.

"The market remains bearish so there's hardly any buying going around," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong.

Imported iron ore, from Australia to India, was being offered in China at $1 less per tonne on Friday, according to industry consultancy Umetal, as sellers tried to woo buyers back into the market.

A major Chinese trading company has offered five cargoes from India, but was getting "very little feedback" from the market, a Shanghai-based trader said.

"There's an upcoming holiday so no one wants to make any purchases at the moment," he said.

The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped half a percent to close at 4,269 yuan ($680) a tonne. Construction-used rebar fell 1 percent for the week after hitting seven-week troughs on Wednesday.

Chinese steelmakers, producing half of the world's output, have seen their profits tumble in the first quarter because of tepid demand, and a slowing economy suggests that business will remain tough in the coming months, analysts said.

But in Japan, a recovery in domestic car production and the yen's retreat from a record high helped world No. 4 steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp post a forecast-beating quarterly profit.

IRON ORE FALLS

Global miner BHP Billiton is selling 80,000 tonnes of Newman iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of MAC fines via a tender that closes on Friday, traders said, and expectations are prices for those cargoes to fall from previous deals.

Some cargoes of 62.7-percent grade Newman fines were quoted at $147-$148 a tonne, including freight cost, lower than BHP's last tender sale of $151.26, traders said.

Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore producer, sold 63.74-percent grade sinter feed at $146.52 a tonne on Thursday, slightly lower than a prior sale.

Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer, had given mills less incentive to buy iron ore.

The continued rapid pace in steel production in China, which stayed at record levels above 2 million tonnes a day in mid-April, is also raising concern about slow-moving stockpiles that could further weigh on prices of both iron ore and steel.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, seen as the industry benchmark, fell 2 percent to $143.80 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest level since March 12, based on data from the Steel Index.

Iron ore prices, down more than 2 percent this month, have dropped since hitting a six-month peak just shy of $150 on April 13, with Chinese mills stepping away from the market with steel prices weak and raw material costs rising.

Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron said the roughly $140 a tonne price is a level that "both sellers and buyers are happy with."

"But we've seen that once the price gets near $150, buyers start to ponder their positions and work out whether they want to keep buying beyond that point," Mark Hancock, chief commercial officer of Australia's fourth-largest iron ore miner told reporters in Sydney.

Atlas Iron said it expects to meet its full-year production target of 5.5 million to 5.7 million tonnes despite weather-related disruptions in the last quarter.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0717 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4269 -21.00 -0.49 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 -1.00 -0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.8 -2.90 -1.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.04 -0.11 -0.08

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)