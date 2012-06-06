* Iron ore, steel prices in China steady
* Australian cargoes keep high premium vs other origins
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 6 Spot iron ore and steel prices
in top market China steadied on Wednesday as demand remained
largely weak, although some steel producers were keen on buying
iron ore cargoes to replenish supplies at lower prices.
Chinese steel mills are not rushing to purchase iron ore
given a hazy outlook for steel demand, but are not shutting
their doors to bargains as miners, led by top producer Vale
, continued to push cargoes into the spot market.
"There's still some buying interest since market
participants feel that the downside for prices is limited," said
a physical iron ore trader in Singapore.
"They feel that the 62-percent grade is going to hover
between $125 and $135 in the short term and have been looking at
replenishing. However, they want to make sure they get the best
deals out there."
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
IODBZ00-PLT eased 0.8 percent to $133 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to the Platts reference index.
Price offers for imported iron ore in China, from Australia
to Brazil and India, were steady on Wednesday, after rising by a
dollar per tonne on Tuesday, based on data from industry
consultancy Umetal.
There is particularly good demand for Australian iron ore,
although the material, which have lower impurities versus those
from other origins, command a higher premium.
Miner BHP Billiton sold a cargo of
62.7-percent grade Newman iron ore fines at $136.2 a tonne
earlier this week, traders said.
But higher grade iron ore cargoes from Vale were sold
cheaper, with a 64.01-percent material paid at $136.50 and
63.8-percent at $133.56 a tonne at this week's tenders, traders
said.
Benchmark iron ore prices are down nearly 4 percent this
year as sluggish steel demand in China curbed the appetite for
the raw material. But the price decline is also limited with
most Chinese mills continuing to run at full capacity, requiring
them to keep sizable iron ore stocks.
That is spurring Vale and BHP to steadily offer cargoes on
the spot market.
Vale is selling 205,800 tonnes of 65.04-percent grade
Carajas iron ore fines and another 80,000 tonnes of
63.14-percent grade Guaiba sinter feed at tenders that will
close later on Wednesday, traders said.
BHP is offering 70,000 tonnes of 58-percent grade Yandi
fines at a tender that closes on Thursday, they said.
SKEPTICAL
Mirae Asset Securities said there are no signs of a recovery
in steel demand yet.
"We remain skeptical on steel demand in the second half of
the year because the local governments' funding source is the
key to China's fixed-asset investment growth and banks haven't
changed their cautious stance towards local governments," the
Hong Kong-based brokerage said in a note.
The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area in
the top steel producing Hebei province has remained at 3,520
yuan ($550) a tonne over the past few days, traders said.
"The feedback that traders are getting from steel mills is
that they are likely to consider reducing their production when
billet prices are between 3,400-3,500 yuan," a Hong Kong iron
ore trader said.
While a drop in steel production could hit demand for iron
ore in the short term, traders say it may lift steel prices that
in the long run would boost output and the need for iron ore.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose a modest 0.3 percent to
close at 4,096 yuan a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4096 +12.00 +0.29
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133 -1.00 -0.75
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.66 -1.06 -0.79
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan)
