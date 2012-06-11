* China May steel output up vs April, year-ago
* China May iron ore imports rise 10.7 pct
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 11 Shanghai steel futures edged
higher on Monday, benefiting from increased appetite towards
risk assets as euro zone worries eased with Europe lending to
debt-stricken Spain, although concerns about sluggish Chinese
steel demand limited gains.
The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to close at 4,123 yuan
($650) a tonne, gaining far less than other Shanghai-traded
commodities like copper and rubber which jumped
between 2.5 and 3.2 percent.
"I don't think the picture has changed much for China's
steel market. We are still unsure whether demand will pick up
strongly this month onwards," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
Spot steel prices in China have been erratic, with billet in
the key Tangshan area in the country's top steel producing Hebei
province dropping 20 yuan to 3,600 yuan a tonne over the
weekend, after jumping by 70 yuan on Friday, traders said.
Slow demand and a sustained production pace had weighed on
steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer.
Government data released on Monday showed China's crude
steel output rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 61.234
million tonnes in May. That was also up from 60.575 million
tonnes in April.
In terms of daily output, the industry group China Iron and
Steel Association said on Friday that the pace had slowed to an
average 1.96 million tonnes over the May 21-31 period, down
nearly 4 percent from the previous 10 days, and from a record
daily run of 2.045 million tonnes early last month.
WEST AT RISK
But analysts say output in China, which produces around half
of the world's steel, remains high and could pressure prices
even outside the country.
"In the interim, the West is increasingly at risk from
Chinese overproduction as steelmakers continue to cut export
prices in attempts to use the export market as a "supply relief
valve" to reduce pricing pressure at home," Chicago-based
consultancy Steel Market Intelligence said in a note.
"We believe that global pricing will see further downward
pressure in the near term as global steel demand slows during
the summer months."
China's strong steel output sustained its demand for
imported iron ore, with the world's No. 1 buyer importing 63.84
million tonnes in May, up 10.7 percent from April.
There was limited physical activity in the iron ore market
at the start of the week, after benchmark 62-percent grade ore
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.6 percent to $131.40 a tonne on Friday.
"Prices are relatively stable, but we need to hear more
deals to see if Friday's rise will be sustained. Trading volumes
are still not that big," said the Shanghai-based trader.
"There's buying interest, but it's a slow day given it's
Monday. People are still cautious," said a trader in Hong Kong.
Top miner Vale is selling a total 80,000 tonnes
comprising of 63.8-percent grade iron ore fines and 65.5-percent
grade lumps at a tender that closes later on Monday, traders
said. The Brazilian miner is also selling another 150,000 tonnes
of 60-percent grade high-silica iron ore fines, they said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4123 +15.00 +0.37
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 134 +1.00 +0.75
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +0.80 +0.61
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.3 +0.42 +0.31
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Lane)