* Benchmark iron ore index at over 1-week top
* Chinese mills restocking ore after last week's price drop
* Traders wary of taking positions on shaky steel demand
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 13 Bids for spot iron ore
cargoes in top market China edged up on Wednesday, with more
steel producers keen on replenishing stockpiles after a recent
drop in prices, although traders doubt the upward momentum can
be sustained.
Chinese steel mills could curb output in response to
slackening demand, with traders saying some smaller mills have
already begun cutting production, and that may hurt demand for
iron ore. China buys around 60 percent of global iron ore
output.
"Buying inquiries have increased, and as a result prices
have gone up slightly," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
"If you put your cargo in the market there'll be some people
willing to bid for the cargo, which was missing completely last
week."
Buyers are willing to pay $125 a tonne for 58-percent grade
Australian Yandi iron ore fines, said a Hong Kong-based trader,
up by a dollar from earlier this week.
There is also buying interest for higher-grade Australian
61.5-percent Pilbara fines at $132 per tonne, he said, up
slightly from last week, but still well below current market
offers of $134-$136.
"There's buying interest, but prices are still low," said
the Hong Kong trader.
With steel prices in China down around 2 percent this year,
mills are finding fewer reasons to continue producing at a
record pace as they have since March, threatening the current
upturn in iron ore prices.
The country, which produces around half of the world's
steel, made 61.234 million tonnes of crude steel in May, up 2.5
percent from a year ago. But the annual rise was smaller than
the 4 percent increase in March.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.6 percent to $133.10 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to the Steel Index, marking its third straight day of
gains.
A fall in the price to a two-week trough of $130.60 last
week drew buyers back into the market, although further gains
are in doubt in the face of sluggish Chinese steel demand.
China's Baoshan Iron and Steel, the world's No.
3 steelmaker, has said it will cut prices of its main products
by around 4 percent in July, its first reduction this year,
reflecting its concern demand may not pick up soon.
"The fact that Baosteel's prices for July have been cut
tells you the iron ore rally cannot last for too long," said the
Shanghai trader, adding that steel mills were mostly driving the
market higher because traders were wary about taking positions.
"Most traders are doing pure back-to-back and if there's a
mill supporting them at a certain price they would definitely
bite the bait, but not taking positions," he said, referring to
the market term for traders buying on the spot market to meet
clients' orders.
