* Benchmark iron ore at 2-week high, may peak soon
* Chinese mills ore restocking seen limited
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 18 Spot iron ore prices steadied
on Monday, but may struggle this week to sustain recent gains
with sluggish steel demand in top consumer China likely to limit
appetite for the raw material, traders said.
Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China were
unchanged after mostly rising last week, based on data from
industry consultancy Umetal.
"We could see small gains in physical iron ore prices due to
some limited restocking taking place," said a Hong Kong-based
iron ore trader.
Some smaller Chinese steel mills have low stocks of iron ore
after shortening their inventory to 20 days from 30 days,
creating some demand for spot material, he said.
"But the upside is limited because we do not see huge demand
going forward," he said.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $135 a tonne on Friday,
according to Steel Index, a level last seen on June 1.
Friday marked iron ore's sixth straight daily rise, its
longest winning streak since late February.
A fall in spot iron ore prices to two-week lows in early
June lured buyers back into the market as Chinese steel mills
replenished stocks.
But unless steel prices rebound, the iron ore rally may soon
fizzle out, as mills finish restocking and traders run out of
buyers willing to take cargoes at current prices.
"Caution is building up in the market. We haven't really
seen any big moves in steel prices," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 4,129
yuan ($650) a tonne.
Still, miners continue to sell cargoes on the spot market.
Top iron ore exporter Vale is offering 98,000 tonnes
of 62.8 percent grade Brazilian iron ore at a tender closing
later on Monday, traders said.
($1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)