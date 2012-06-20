* Benchmark iron ore eyeing longest winning streak since Nov
* China daily steel output near record highs
(Updates rebar price in table)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 20 Spot iron ore prices mostly
edged higher on Wednesday, putting the benchmark rate on course
for a ninth consecutive day of gains - its longest rally in
seven months - as traders took cargoes betting Chinese buyers
would follow suit.
China's daily crude steel output neared record highs in
early June, based on the latest industry estimate, suggesting
producers may continue to replenish iron ore stockpiles,
although some traders say prices may soon peak.
Price offers in top iron ore importer China for cargoes from
major producer Brazil rose by $2 a tonne on Wednesday, while
prices for material from other origins were mostly steady,
according to industry consultancy Umetal.
That could further lift the benchmark 62-percent grade iron
ore .IO62-CNI=SI which marked its eighth straight day of gains
on Tuesday, its longest run since mid-November when the price of
steel's raw material rose for 14 days in a row.
Iron ore rose 0.4 percent to $136.60 a tonne, according to
price provider the Steel Index, the highest since May 14.
"The market looks fairly well supported at the moment.
There's a fair number of transactions going through," an iron
ore trader in Singapore said.
Top miner Vale is offering 170,000 tonnes of
65-percent grade Brazilian Carajas iron ore fines at a tender on
Wednesday, while third-ranked BHP Billiton will
sell 70,000 tonnes of 62.7-percent grade Australian Newman
fines.
The current run-up in iron ore began after a fall in prices
to two-week lows drew Chinese steel mills back into the market
to restock. That prompted traders to snap up cargoes and take
positions on hopes the restocking will continue with most mills
running at full capacity.
China's daily crude steel output rose 2 percent to 1.999
million tonnes in the first 10 days of June from the previous
10-day period, as large mills ramped up output, according to the
China Iron and Steel Association.
The run-rate is close to the record 2.045 million tonnes
posted in early May, and suggests producers are anticipating
demand to recover as China acts to boost its economy.
"The production increase is disappointing to us given the
increased number of reports of 'accelerated maintenance outages'
taking place, but not entirely surprising, as we have been
concerned that Beijing's interest rate cut could end up
backfiring causing steelmakers to ramp up production in
anticipation of future demand," Chicago-based Steel Market
Intelligence said in a note.
Still, the iron ore rally may soon run out of steam, unless
Chinese steel prices, which are down around 1 percent
this year, recover strongly.
"We're seeing a bit of pullback in bids because market seems
to have peaked," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong.
An Australian miner sold five iron ore shipments on Tuesday,
with three cargoes sold at prices that were slightly lower than
previous deals, the Steel Index said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4143 +17.00 +0.41
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 138.5 +0.50 +0.36
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.6 +0.60 +0.44
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.8 +0.72 +0.53
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)