* High China steel output boosts ore restocking hopes
* China factory output shrinks for 8th straight month
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 21 Bids for spot iron ore
cargoes rose further on Thursday, setting the benchmark rate on
course for a tenth straight day of gains in its longest rally in
seven months, on trade expectations high steel output in China
will support demand for the raw material.
The rally in iron ore comes as prices of other commodities
from oil to copper are falling in the face of weaker demand as
the global economy slows.
China's daily crude steel output stayed near record highs in
early June, based on the latest industry estimate, suggesting
producers may continue to replenish iron ore stockpiles.
Bids for iron ore cargoes in the spot market rose around $1
a tonne on Thursday, traders said.
"Iron ore prices look set to continue firming. Chinese crude
steel production remains high and there are talks the ramp-up
will continue in June because China is pushing hard for steel
exports," said a physical iron ore trader in Hong Kong.
"Since iron ore inventory at mills is low, purchases have to
be made and this keeps the upward pressure on physical spot
prices."
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2
percent to $136.80 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel
Index, the highest since May 11.
That marked its ninth straight day of gains, its longest run
since mid-November, when the price of steel's raw material
climbed for 14 days in a row.
Amid sluggish demand at home that has dragged down Chinese
steel prices by more than 1 percent this year, mills are
exporting more, with shipments of steel products rising 10
percent to 22 million tonnes in January-May from a year ago.
China's daily crude steel output rose 2 percent to 1.999
million tonnes in the first 10 days of June from the previous
10-day period, as large mills boosted output, according to the
China Iron and Steel Association.
The run-rate is close to the record 2.045 million tonnes
posted in early May, and suggests producers are anticipating
demand will recover as China moves to boost its economy.
"It's been a steady climb for prices, and some traders are
getting cautious because the steel market remains weak," said a
trader in Singapore.
Steel rebar futures in Shanghai dropped 0.6 percent
to close at 4,118 yuan ($650) a tonne amid a broad-based
sell-off in commodities fueled partly by weak manufacturing data
from China.
China's factory sector shrank for the eighth month in a row
in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since
early 2009, according to a survey that indicates the country's
economic trough may extend well into the third quarter.
Prices at some sale tenders by miners this week have dropped
against previous deals, while some have continued to rise,
traders said.
Miner BHP Billiton sold 70,000 tonnes of
62.7-percent grade Australian Newman fines at $141.37 a tonne on
Wednesday, well above last week's $139, traders said, while a
Brazilian cargo of 65-percent material was sold at a lower
price.
Top iron ore producer Vale is selling 40,000
tonnes of 64-percent grade iron ore at a tender closing later on
Thursday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0805 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4118 -25.00 -0.60
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 139.25 +0.75 +0.54
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.8 +0.20 +0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.05 +1.25 +0.91
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)