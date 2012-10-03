By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gains in prices of iron ore
forward swaps this week suggest spot rates could rebound when
top consumer China returns next week after a holiday.
The price of spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI ended the third
quarter down more than 22 percent, its biggest three-month loss
ever, as an economic slowdown in China slashed the country's
appetite for the steelmaking raw material.
Traders expect Chinese steel mills to replenish iron ore
inventories after the Oct. 1-5 Golden Week break, with domestic
steel prices slowly on the mend, and the country's steel
production staying high.
"Prices are probably going to push up a little bit because
some mills, which have depleted stocks, need to restock," said a
Singapore-based trader.
But prices are unlikely to recover back soon to the $120
zone, the trader said, a level last seen in July, unless China's
steel demand bounces back significantly.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content was
unchanged at $104.20 a tonne for a fifth straight day on
Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index.
The price of the November iron ore swap contract
gained 55 cents to $106.67 a tonne on Tuesday, reflecting
investor expectations that spot rates will rise.
The December contract rose 63 cents to $107, with
further forward contracts <0#SGXIOS:> also up, although the
price gains were not backed by liquidity, with China's holiday
sidelining many traders.
The contracts are cleared by the Singapore Exchange, which
clears the bulk of cash-settled iron ore swaps traded globally.
Volume fell to 100 lots, or 50,000 tonnes, on Tuesday from
Monday's 340 lots, well below last month's daily peak of nearly
4,000 lots, based on Singapore Exchange data.
Iron ore hit a three-year low of $86.70 last month and while
prices have since recovered to stand above $100, they have
struggled to push higher in the face of poor steel demand in the
world's biggest consumer.
Iron ore indexes
Last Change Pct Change
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 106.5 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 104.2 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.46 +0.00 +0.00
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)