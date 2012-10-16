* Follows drop in spot steel prices
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Spot iron ore slipped on
Tuesday as lower steel prices in top market China discouraged
steel mills from buying more of the raw material after some
replenished stockpiles last week.
Slow Chinese steel demand and uncertainty over when it will
pick up significantly have forced producers to limit iron ore
purchases, trapping prices in narrow ranges below $120 a tonne
and clouding prospects for the raw material to rebound to this
year's highs.
Price offers for iron ore cargoes in China from top exporter
Australia fell by a dollar per tonne on Tuesday, according to
Beijing-based consultancy Umetal.
A further price drop in spot transactions should push down
the benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI-SI for a
fourth day running on Tuesday. The price fell 1.3 percent to
$113 a tonne on Monday, based on data from information provider
Steel Index.
Despite recovering from last month's three-year low below
$87, the price is still about a quarter below this year's high
of $149.40.
"There's still some buying going on, but buyers are asking
for discounts," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "People
generally tend to be skeptical about taking cargoes when they
see steel prices dropping. But I think prices won't go below
$110."
The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area fell
by 70 yuan to 3,220 yuan ($510) a tonne on Monday, after last
week's gains, traders said, showing how fragile the country's
steel market remains amid uncertainty over a recovery in
end-user demand.
LITTLE CONFIDENCE
Sentiment in the sector remains bearish, said analysts at
investment bank Macquarie, who met officials of Chinese steel
mills before China's National Day break early in October.
"There had been a modest recovery in orders/sales at some
mills but nothing significant," Macquarie said in an Oct. 13
report.
"There was little confidence that the government would
provide any form of stimulus in the near term -- announcements
relating to infrastructure investment were viewed as being long
dated, with demand starting to come through in mid-2013 at the
earliest."
Chinese steel mills also reported a reduction in the volume
of iron ore they were holding and although some had restocked
after this year's slump in prices, Macquarie said mills'
participation in the price rally back to above $100 "was very
limited".
Some Chinese mills are securing their iron ore supplies from
long-term contracts with miners and are not in a hurry to buy
from the spot market, a trader in Hong Kong said.
Those with smaller iron ore needs prefer to buy from
stockpiles at Chinese ports, which tends to be cheaper than
fresh cargoes, traders said.
Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports had fallen to
96.4 million tonnes last week from 97.3 million in late
September SH-TOT-IRONINV, data from Chinese consultancy
Steelhome showed. That is the lowest level of port inventories
since early June.
"Right now, we're afraid of taking cargo. We made good money
on two cargoes three weeks back when prices were on the bounce,
but now we're not taking any new shipment," said the Shanghai
trader.
D espite a volatile market caused by China's uncertain
economic outlook, A ustralian miners a re either sticking to
production plans or looking at lifting output hoping Chinese
demand will bounce back.
Rio Tinto , the world's no. 2 iron ore
producer, k ept it s 2012 production guidance at 250 million
tonnes, saying its operations were performing strongly.
[I D:nL3E8LG29X]
Fourth-ranked Fortescue Metals Group plans to boost
a nnual o utput by around 20 million tonnes a n d will decide by the
end of December whether to restart work on a m ine that could
nearly double its production in two years. [I DnL3E8LG049]
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN3 3611 +29.00 +0.81
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 114.75 -1.25 -1.08
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113 -1.50 -1.31
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 114.88 -0.50 -0.43
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Jeremy Laurence)