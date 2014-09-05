* CISA members cut output by 8.35 pct in late-Aug * Iron ore prices drop again to lowest since Sept 2009 * China rebar, iron ore futures continue plunge By David Stanway BEIJING, Sept 5 China steel and iron ore futures prices plunged to new lows on Friday and spot prices continued to plummet, with traders unconvinced by data suggesting large mills were finally taking action to curb oversupply in the world's biggest steel market. China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) figures showed that large-scale firms slashed daily output by 8.35 percent in late August, while steel product stockpiles also fell 6.6 percent over Aug. 21-31. But the figures did not provide immediate support for the spot market, with traders in Shanghai reporting rebar prices of 2,810 yuan ($457.6) per tonne, down 20 yuan from Thursday, and hot-rolled coil prices of 3,260 yuan per tonne, down 30 yuan. "We are not expecting any pickup in momentum until mid-September and (it is) certainly unlikely ahead of Monday's (mid-Autumn festival) holiday," said Melinda Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank, in an emailed note. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4 percent in Friday morning trade to another new low of 2,837 yuan per tonne. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 2.7 percent to end the early session at 586 yuan per tonne. Steel oversupply has remained the primary concern, and CISA has been urging its members to take action to curb production. More obsolete, polluting capacity is also scheduled to close this month as part of a state campaign. According to CISA-affiliated consultancy Custeel, total August steel output is likely to have reached 71.16 million tonnes, a daily rate of 2.296 million tonnes. Custeel's estimates are normally higher than official government data. British steel consultancy MEPS said in a Thursday note that there were still indications that Chinese steel mills were underreporting output, and noted that it was difficult for authorities to make "meaningful decisions" on capacity controls unless they ensured that output data was reliable. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell another 1.6 percent on Thursday to $84.3 per tonne, its lowest point since September 2009. Prices are down around 4 percent this week and are nearly 39 percent lower than the same time last year. Shipments continue to rise, with the world's fourth largest miner Fortescue Metals Group of Australia announcing on Thursday that its total August deliveries reached a new high of 15.16 million tonnes carried on a total of 82 vessels, breaking the previous record of 13.25 million tonnes in June. The Steel Index said in a note on Thursday that "the additional tonnes have come at a bad time", with iron ore prices coming under further pressure in early September as a result of fresh rumours that domestic steel producers were suspending operations or even facing bankruptcy. The latest steel mill said to be at risk has issued a public statement denying domestic media reports that it had suspended all operations and begun bankruptcy proceedings. Xicheng Iron and Steel Group in Jiangsu province said that some of its machinery had been shut down but only because of product quality issues. However, it admitted that China's credit tightening measures had created serious financing difficulties that it was now working hard to rectify. CISA vice-chairman Zhang Changfu said in a speech on industry that average debt ratios in the steel sector had reached almost 70 percent by the end of July. He urged mills not to rest their hopes on any relaxation of credit restrictions and to refrain from raising production. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2837 -12.00 -0.42 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 586 -16.00 -2.66 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 83.54 -0.42 -0.50 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 84.3 -1.40 -1.63 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 85.24 -0.85 -0.99 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)