* Iron ore drops to $44.10/tonne, a decade low

* Shanghai rebar falls 5 pct to all-time low

* China stock prices dive as regulator warns of "panic" (Recasts, updates spot price, adds fresh quote/details)

By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel

MANILA/LONDON, July 8 Iron ore tumbled to a 10-year low on Wednesday while Dalian futures plunged to a record low as the selloff in China-traded commodities showed no sign of letting up amid bearish views on the economy and following steep losses in equities.

Chinese shares plunged as the securities regulator warned investors were in the grip of "panic sentiment". The market showed signs of freezing up as companies scrambled to escape the rout by having their stocks suspended.

China's worries for once overshadowed Greece, which made a formal request for a three-year loan deal from the euro zone rescue fund as the country veers ever closer to bankruptcy and to leaving the euro.

"With both the Greek debt crisis and growing concerns regarding China's growth outlook expected to dominate the trading landscape over the near term, we expect spot iron ore prices to remain under substantial pressure heading into the third quarter," Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said.

Spot iron ore prices dropped 11.3 percent on Wednesday to $44.10 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. It was the biggest one-day plunge since TSI began compiling records in late 2008, and the lowest spot price in a decade, according to Goldman Sachs data.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 7.9 percent at the exchange-set floor of 349 yuan ($56) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures in 2013.

It was the ninth straight day of declines for Dalian iron ore futures and for the benchmark spot price.

"A lot of steel mills in China are shutting down blast furnaces for summer maintenance. Also the entire economy has been in a destocking cycle, including iron ore, and there is no sign yet of any restocking," said Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron.

More supply courtesy of low-cost output from Australia and Brazil poses further downside risk for prices going forward, analysts say, as well as slowing demand from China.

"Demand is weak and it is about to get weaker as the profitability of the steelmaking industry remains negative. Steel production is likely to weaken further in the third quarter also on the back of purely seasonal factors," Marex Spectron said in a note.

The most-active October rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 5 percent at its downside limit of 1,891 yuan a tonne, an all-time low.

($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Dale Hudson)