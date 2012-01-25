* Volume on iron ore swaps fall

* Atlas Iron sees China demand pickup after holiday

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Spot iron ore prices were unchanged with top importer China still away for the Lunar New Year holiday, thinning volumes even for swap trades.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $139.80 a tonne for a second day on Tuesday, according to Steel Index.

The volume of iron ore forward swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange, which clears the bulk of global volume, had fallen to below 100 lots from Friday, to just 48 lots, or 24,000 tonnes on Tuesday, a fraction of this month's high of 1,232 lots.

Swap prices were similarly steady, with the February contract at $143.69 a tonne, March at $142.63 and April at $141.56.

"It's deathly quiet with China closed," said a Singapore-based physical iron ore trader, adding that he was unsure whether prices would pick up after the holiday.

"People expect that to happen but there are a lot of question marks around it because there are plenty of stocks sitting at ports in China," he said.

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1 percent to 98.41 million last week, the third weekly increase in a row.

But Atlas Iron, Australia's No. 4 iron ore miner, said it expected Chinese demand to pick up after the Lunar New Year.

"Demand seems strong. It'll be interesting to see post-Chinese New Year. Obviously, the expectation is there'll be a further pick-up in demand and price post that," Atlas Chief Commercial Officer Mark Hancock told reporters.

Atlas expects iron ore prices at around $120-150 a tonne in the longer term. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)