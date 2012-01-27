* Chinese mills seen restocking on ore next week
* Ample spot supply may limit iron ore price rebound
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Iron ore forward swaps
extended gains, reflecting expectations spot prices will bounce
back when top iron ore buyer China returns next week after the
Lunar New Year holiday.
Prices of nearly all swap contracts cleared by the Singapore
Exchange rose on Thursday, although the modest gains also
suggested any expected rebound in spot rates may be limited with
some Chinese importers probably holding off on buying fresh
cargoes until early February.
"There's a view that Chinese mills need to restock after the
holiday, but at the same time the big miners who have held off
sales this week will release more tonnage next week so prices
may stay rangebound," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.
The February swap contract gained 13 cents to
$144.94 a tonne, March was up 56 cents at $144.31 and
April rose 88 cents to $143.50.
Prices of nearby months remained at a premium to spot,
"reflecting widespread anticipation of an improvement in spot
ore prices once Chinese buyers return from the week-long break,"
iron ore reference price provider Steel Index said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $139.80 a tonne for a fourth day running on
Thursday, according to Steel Index.
Miners are also anticipating a pickup in Chinese demand.
Two big vessels, each possibly carrying around 350,000
tonnes of iron ore, from top iron ore exporter Vale
are heading for the Philippines next month as the Brazilian
miner looks to use the Southeast Asian country as an alternative
base to reach Chinese ports.
In Australia, miners are bracing themselves for another
cyclone which has strengthened to a category two storm and was
moving towards Australia's northwest coast on Friday,
threatening the region's rich mining fields.
Tropical Cyclone Iggy is expected to bring strong winds and
heavy rains along the Pilbara coasts, the Australian weather
bureau said, an iron ore-rich region where Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton have big mining
operations.
Tropical cyclone Heidi lashed the remote northwest earlier
this month, shutting the major iron ore terminal at Port
Hedland, although the supply disruption which came just as
Chinese mills were winding down buying activity ahead of Lunar
New Year, had a limited impact on prices.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)