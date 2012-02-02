* Slow Chinese steel market limits ore buying

* BHP Billiton invests more on Australian iron ore business

* Vale says ship expansion plan on track despite China ban (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Spot iron ore prices steadied on Thursday, after spiking to two-month highs in the previous session, with a slow steel market in China spurring caution among buyers of the raw material.

Australian Pilbara iron ore fines were offered in China at $141-$143 a tonne, cost and freight, and Newman fines quoted at $144-$146, unchanged from Wednesday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.

"There are a lot more inquiries, but few deals," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "Prices are a bit high so some mills are choosing to wait before buying."

A weak outlook for steel demand in top consumer China has trimmed appetite for iron ore, which has gained a modest 3 percent in the first month of 2012 after falling 19 percent in 2011.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3 percent to $142.80 a tonne on Wednesday, said Steel Index. It was the highest level since Nov. 22, although further gains are likely to be moderate unless Chinese buying picks up strongly.

"The Chinese steel market is still slow, despite some tentative price increases for some products, and mills say they are reluctant to pay current levels for spot ore," the Steel Index said.

Some mills will lose money if they buy iron ore and sell steel products at current prices, especially the smaller producers, said the Shandong-based trader.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.8 percent to close at 4,318 yuan a tonne, but still off the 3-1/2-month top of 4,347 yuan touched on Monday.

Still, miners are confident that China's long-term demand for iron ore will remain robust as the country continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and housing, with the big producers continuing to invest to boost shipments to China.

BHP Billiton , the world's third-biggest iron ore miner, said it will spend a further $779 million to expand its Australian iron ore business by constructing a new outer harbor port and shipping facilities on the Indian Ocean.

BHP Billiton said the expansion will increase its annual shipments from Australia's Port Hedland by 100 million tonnes.

Brazil's Vale said its plan to expand the world's fleet of very large ore carriers nearly five-fold has not changed since China banned the mega vessels in local waters to protect its shipping industry.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4318 33.00 0.77 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.50 0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.8 0.40 0.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.41 0.45 0.32

