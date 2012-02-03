* Macquarie sees iron ore topping $160 in Q1

* Shanghai rebar little changed on week (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Iron ore edged up to more than two-month highs and offer prices remained firm on Friday, reflecting efforts by some Chinese mills to gradually build stockpiles.

Chinese buyers slowly returned to the spot market this week after last week's Lunar New Year holiday, with many waiting for prices to stabilise before booking cargoes.

"We reiterate our view that iron ore remains the best way to play a Chinese recovery, with demand moving sequentially higher and supply lower," Macquarie said in a note.

Offers for imported iron ore in China were steady on Friday, with Australian Pilbara fines quoted at $141-$143 a tonne, cost and freight, and Newman fines at $144-$146, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.

An Australian tender on Thursday saw 61.5-percent grade MAC fines sold at around $142, at the same price level earlier this week, while 57.5-percent grade Yandi fines were concluded at $130, slightly higher than current spot offers.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $143.10 a tonne on Thursday, the loftiest since Nov. 22, said the Steel Index. It is up 2.4 percent from Jan. 20, the last trading day in China before the Lunar New Year break.

"We see the price exceeding $160 per tonne during Q1 2012, though focus will remain on the missing piece of the jigsaw - Chinese end demand," Macquarie said.

A cloudy outlook for steel demand in China has restrained mills' appetite for iron ore since late last year, and the uncertainty is continuing.

"Steel demand is not weak but it's slack that's why we're not seeing a lot of stockpiling of iron ore," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3 percent to close at 4,332 yuan a tonne, and up just 0.2 percent for the week.

"Pessimism still pervades the Chinese steel market: some mills report they need to restock, but see seaborne prices as too high," the Steel Index said.

Instead of buying fresh cargoes, some mills are opting for material from Chinese ports which are readily available and can be bought in smaller tonnages, traders said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0724 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4332 14.00 0.32 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.50 0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.1 0.30 0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.82 0.41 0.29

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)