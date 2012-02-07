* Offer prices rise further after BHP tender
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Iron ore extended gains
on Tuesday, eyeing 2-1/2-month highs, as traders chased prices
higher, betting demand from top user China will stay firm or
rise further as mills replenish stockpiles.
Offers for imported iron ore in China rose by another dollar
per tonne on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara fines quoted at up
to $145 a tonne, cost and freight, and Yandi fines at up to
$133, industry consultancy Umetal said.
The firm offers followed higher than expected prices for two
capesize cargoes sold by Australian miner BHP Billiton
at a tender on Monday, traders said.
BHP Billiton sold Yandi fines at $132.50 a tonne, MAC fines
at $144 and Newman fines at $148, traders said. All cargoes
include the cost of freight for delivery to China's Qingdao
port.
"We are not seeing crazy buying by the mills, but traders
are quite bullish," said a Singapore-based physical trader.
"People are taking their cue from the BHP tender and pushing
prices higher."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose
more than 1 percent to $144.80 a tonne on Monday, according to
the Steel Index, the loftiest since Nov. 22.
"Demand from the mills is not that strong but there are
still those requiring cargo to run their mills," said a trader
in Shanghai. "But I think they will start to be worried if bids
continue to firm."
SHANGHAI REBAR FALLS
Mostly sluggish steel prices in China had curbed producers'
appetite for its raw material, iron ore, with daily crude steel
output falling 1.3 percent in the middle of January to 1.669
million tonnes versus the previous 10 days.
Steel output is lower because of the seasonal slowdown in
construction during China's winter, which began in December.
China's industry ministry warned on Tuesday that steel
demand could remain low this year, and coupled with higher
costs, may dent steelmakers' profits further.
"In 2012 the steel industry will face an even more severe
test -- on the one hand, weak demand will make the supply-demand
gap even wider, and on the other hand, high prices of raw
materials like iron ore will continue to put pressure on
profits," China industry ministry spokesman Zhu Hongren told a
briefing in Beijing.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 4,274 yuan ($680) a tonne,
its biggest single-day loss since Nov. 21.
Rebar's drop followed a 1.7 percent decline in Chinese
shares as hopes of a near-term cut in bank reserve
requirements were doused.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
forecast an improvement in earnings in the first half of 2012,
citing a pick up in steel demand and further cost control,
although it said the debt crisis in Europe remains a concern.
But miners remain optimistic China's demand for iron ore
will remain robust in the longer term, with BHP Billiton as well
as Rio Tinto and Vale investing to
boost output and reach their biggest market.
On Sunday, Vale will begin its iron ore distribution
operations in the Philippines, from where the world's top miner
of the raw material will transfer China-bound ore brought by big
ships barred from Chinese ports.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4274 -56.00 -1.29
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.5 1.50 1.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.8 1.50 1.05
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.22 1.16 0.81
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.3121 Chinese yuan)
