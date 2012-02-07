* Offer prices rise further after BHP tender

* Low demand to cut China steelmakers' profit in 2012 -govt

* ArcelorMittal sees H1 earnings pickup, concern on Europe

* Vale to start Philippine ore transshipment ops Feb. 12 (Adds ArcelorMittal, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Iron ore extended gains on Tuesday, eyeing 2-1/2-month highs, as traders chased prices higher, betting demand from top user China will stay firm or rise further as mills replenish stockpiles.

Offers for imported iron ore in China rose by another dollar per tonne on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara fines quoted at up to $145 a tonne, cost and freight, and Yandi fines at up to $133, industry consultancy Umetal said.

The firm offers followed higher than expected prices for two capesize cargoes sold by Australian miner BHP Billiton at a tender on Monday, traders said.

BHP Billiton sold Yandi fines at $132.50 a tonne, MAC fines at $144 and Newman fines at $148, traders said. All cargoes include the cost of freight for delivery to China's Qingdao port.

"We are not seeing crazy buying by the mills, but traders are quite bullish," said a Singapore-based physical trader.

"People are taking their cue from the BHP tender and pushing prices higher."

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose more than 1 percent to $144.80 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index, the loftiest since Nov. 22.

"Demand from the mills is not that strong but there are still those requiring cargo to run their mills," said a trader in Shanghai. "But I think they will start to be worried if bids continue to firm."

SHANGHAI REBAR FALLS

Mostly sluggish steel prices in China had curbed producers' appetite for its raw material, iron ore, with daily crude steel output falling 1.3 percent in the middle of January to 1.669 million tonnes versus the previous 10 days.

Steel output is lower because of the seasonal slowdown in construction during China's winter, which began in December.

China's industry ministry warned on Tuesday that steel demand could remain low this year, and coupled with higher costs, may dent steelmakers' profits further.

"In 2012 the steel industry will face an even more severe test -- on the one hand, weak demand will make the supply-demand gap even wider, and on the other hand, high prices of raw materials like iron ore will continue to put pressure on profits," China industry ministry spokesman Zhu Hongren told a briefing in Beijing.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 4,274 yuan ($680) a tonne, its biggest single-day loss since Nov. 21.

Rebar's drop followed a 1.7 percent decline in Chinese shares as hopes of a near-term cut in bank reserve requirements were doused.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast an improvement in earnings in the first half of 2012, citing a pick up in steel demand and further cost control, although it said the debt crisis in Europe remains a concern.

But miners remain optimistic China's demand for iron ore will remain robust in the longer term, with BHP Billiton as well as Rio Tinto and Vale investing to boost output and reach their biggest market.

On Sunday, Vale will begin its iron ore distribution operations in the Philippines, from where the world's top miner of the raw material will transfer China-bound ore brought by big ships barred from Chinese ports.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4274 -56.00 -1.29 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.5 1.50 1.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.8 1.50 1.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.22 1.16 0.81

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3121 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)