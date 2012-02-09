* Shanghai rebar down for three sessions in four
* China Jan inflation at 3-month high of 4.5 pct
* Iron ore at one-week low, offer prices drop
(Adds Rio Tinto, BHP tender, updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Shanghai steel futures
slipped on Thursday as faster-than-expected inflation in China
doused hopes of further monetary easing any time soon, weighing
on appetite for iron ore.
China's annual inflation rate accelerated to a three-month
high of 4.5 percent in January, well ahead of market
expectations and breaking a five-month trend of easing price
pressures as consumers increased spending during the Lunar New
Year holiday season.
The latest inflation data gives Beijing limited room to
aggressively ease liquidity conditions in the near term,
economists said, some of whom had been looking at another cut in
Chinese banks' reserve requirement ratio before March.
Tight credit had dented steel demand in China and many in
the industry were hoping Beijing would continue slashing banks'
reserve requirement after cutting them for the first time in
three years in November.
"The central bank is more likely to maintain its current
monetary stance for now and may wait for February data to decide
on its next policy move," said Wang Jin, analyst at Guotai Junan
Securities in Shanghai.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to close at 4,297
yuan ($680) a tonne, falling for a third time in four sessions.
Sellers of imported iron ore in China cut offer prices by a
dollar per tonne on Thursday, with buyers scarce.
Australian 61.5-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines were
quoted at $142-$144 a tonne, cost and freight, 58-grade Yandi
fines were at $129-$132 and Indian 63.5/63-grade fines were
offered at $149-$151, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Australian miner BHP Billiton sold 63-grade
Newman fines at $146 a tonne and 61.2-grade MAC fines at $142 on
Wednesday, each $2 lower compared to a tender earlier this week,
traders said.
BAD MARKET
In China's domestic spot market, cargoes are being sold at
10-20 yuan per tonne less than the offer price, a Shandong-based
trader said, adding some sellers were opting to unload material
with "little or almost no margin at all."
"That's how bad the market is right now," said the trader,
who said his company recently sold a 20,000-tonne cargo at 1,060
yuan per tonne, only 5 yuan more than the purchase cost.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1
percent to $143.20 a tonne on Wednesday, said the Steel Index,
the lowest level in about a week.
Some traders are also finding it hard to sell iron ore held
in Chinese ports, some of which was bought at high prices.
"We still have about 200,000 tonnes of port stocks, some of
them we bought in October and November and the current price is
still about $7 to $8 lower than our purchase price," said a
trader in Shanghai.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports --
comprised of material bought from the spot market and through
long-term contracts -- topped 100 million tonnes last week.
Reflecting market expectations that spot rates could slip
further, prices of iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> extended losses on
Wednesday, with nearby contracts at a discount to index-based
prices.
Traders said news that China moved to support mortgage
lending by ordering banks to provide loans to first-home buyers
could support steel output and prices going forward.
"We don't see this as a substantial loosening of the current
tight housing policy, but nonetheless, it is consistent with the
government's policy aim of boosting housing affordability,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
"We continue to expect growth in social/affordable housing
construction to partly offset lower commercial real estate
activity, thereby mitigating the risk of substantially lower
steel output in China in 2012."
China's daily crude steel output inched up a modest 0.2
percent to 1.673 million tonnes in late January from the
previous 10-day period, industry data showed.
Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore
miner, reported a 6 percent drop in underlying second-half
profit and took a $9.3 billion charge mainly against its
aluminium business, even as earnings from iron ore jumped 14
percent.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0737 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4297 -40.00 -0.92
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 -2.00 -1.37
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 -1.50 -1.04
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.47 -0.01 -0.01
*In yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.2945 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)