By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 China steel futures fell to their lowest in nearly a month on Monday, reflecting thin demand in the world's No. 1 consumer that has restrained its appetite for raw material iron ore.

Shanghai rebar futures bucked gains in other commodities, which were fuelled by investor interest in risk assets after Greek lawmakers passed an austerity bill which put Athens closer to securing more funds to avoid a debt default.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to close at 4,261 yuan a tonne, after falling as low as 4,240 yuan, its weakest since Jan. 16.

"Demand for steel products is not very good right now and that is putting pressure on iron ore prices," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader.

Offers for imported iron ore in China were mostly steady on Monday, after sellers slashed prices in the last two trading days of last week as buyers became scarce.

Last week, iron ore with 62 percent iron content lost 0.4 percent to $142.70 a tonne.

"We see some potential for iron ore prices to soften in the very near term as inventories of both iron ore and steel are high and end user demand is only slowly returning," Macquarie said in a note.

"Looking further ahead, we still anticipate steel production rising, and supply growth is limited -- this will allow iron ore to trade higher."

Iron ore is up a modest 3 percent so far this year, with gains limited by a poor outlook for China's steel demand.

But traders are hopeful demand will pick up in March as the end of winter signals a resumption of activity in the construction sector, a heavy user of steel.

"This month looks difficult in terms of steel demand and iron ore should remain around current levels, plus or minus $5," said the Shanghai trader.

China's industry pricing leader, Baoshan Iron & Steel , said on Friday it would increase prices of its main steel products for March after keeping them flat in February, hoping to tap into a recovery in demand by then.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4261 -25.00 -0.58 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 143.5 -0.75 -0.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.7 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.35 -0.33 -0.23

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by John Mair)