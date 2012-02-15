(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
* Further drop in iron ore prices may draw back buyers
* Fortescue sees pickup in iron ore prices near term
* BHP sells cargo at lower prices at tender-traders
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Shanghai steel futures
fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, dragging the
benchmark spot iron ore to its lowest level in six weeks, as
demand in top consumer China remained weak.
The Chinese steel market has been subdued since late last
year, reflecting tight credit conditions and continuing property
curbs, although most market players are expecting a pickup next
month with construction activity due to resume after winter.
They include Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group
, which sells the bulk of its iron ore to China, and
said on Wednesday it expects iron ore prices to rise in the near
term.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slid 1.5 percent to close at 4,189 yuan a
tonne, just off the day's low of 4,186 yuan, a level last seen
on Jan. 10.
Construction steel rebar, which bucked gains in other
commodities, has lost more than 3 percent since Thursday.
Slower Chinese steel demand has cut appetite for iron ore,
with the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI dropping for
a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, down 1.8 percent to $139.60
a tonne, according to Steel Index, the lowest since Jan. 4.
Tuesday's drop also marked the steepest single-day
percentage drop for iron ore since late November.
But traders say the price drop should help revive buying
interest in the raw material.
"I have a good handful of buyers, both traders and steel
mills who are still looking for cargo, but at the end of the day
it's always about the price," said a Singapore-based iron ore
trader.
"Once you see the 62-grade dropping to around $135-$136,
trust me there will be people buying. It's because at that price
they can make money based on current steel prices."
DIFFICULT YEAR
Offers for imported iron ore in China fell $1-$2 per tonne
on Wednesday, with 61.5-grade Australian Pilbara fines at
$138-$140, 61.5-grade MAC fines at $137-$139, 58-grade Yandi
fines at $125-$128, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Indian 63.5/63-grade fines were quoted at $146-$148. Prices
include freight costs.
Bids have remained scarce, however. An iron ore trader in
Shanghai said he has only sold about a third of a 200,000-tonne
cargo, part of which he purchased late last year.
A sale tender by global miner BHP Billiton
on Tuesday showed spot prices could fall further. BHP sold MAC
fines at $137 a tonne, down $5 from a previous deal, and sold
Yandi fines at $128.50, $2 lower than a prior tender, traders
said.
Top iron ore producer Vale is selling
240,000 tonnes of 63-grade iron ore fines at a tender that
closes later on Wednesday, traders said, some of whom expect
bids to come in low after BHP's sale.
Vale is expected to report a 21 percent decline in
fourth-quarter net profit on lower iron ore contract prices
after it changed the way it charges clients to more closely
reflect spot rates.
Iron has gained less than 1 percent so far this year after
falling 19 percent in 2011, reflecting limited demand from China
where the steel market has been slow since late last year as
tighter liquidity conditions and property curbs dented demand.
"We forecast China steel demand growth to slow down to 6
percent in 2012 and 5.8 percent in 2013 from 12.8 percent
(compound annual growth rate) during 2008-11, mainly due to
property tightening and slowing infrastructure investment growth
which accounts for about 50 percent of China's steel demand,"
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note.
The continued expansion in China's crude steel capacity
could also hurt prices, with another 50 million tonnes in new
crude steel capacity expected this year, BoA-Merrill Lynch said,
citing estimates from the China Iron and Steel Association.
"As a result, we expect China's steel market to experience
another difficult year in 2012 and the forecast price will
likely fall by an average of 4 percent," the bank said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0807 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4189 -63.00 -1.48
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 140.5 -2.00 -1.40
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.6 -2.60 -1.83
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.25 -2.57 -1.80
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dlrs/tonne, show close for the pvs trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal and
Ramya Venugopal)