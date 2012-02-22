* Spot prices increase but traders still cautious
BEIJING, Feb 22 Spot iron ore prices in
China inched up on Wednesday but traders said the underlying
poor health of the steel sector would continue to restrain
demand.
"The whole market is poor and prices still aren't ideal --
we won't be able to meet our sales target for this month," said
the manager of an iron ore trading firm based in southern China.
Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content were being
quoted at $136-138 per tonne including cost and freight on
Wednesday, inching up $1 from the previous day, according to
consultancy Umetal.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged
up 0.2 percent to $135.40 a tonne on Tuesday, according to
reference price provider Steel Index.
Slow steel demand in China, the world's biggest producer and
consumer, has curbed the appetite for iron ore and sent the raw
material's prices down more than 2 percent so far this year
after falling nearly 19 percent in 2011.
"Demand ultimately depends on steel mills and they just
can't accept our prices right now, and we can't go lower because
our costs are too high," the trader said, adding that he didn't
expect the market to recover until next month.
China's move to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio for the
first time this year helped Shanghai rebar futures end a
seven-day slide on Monday and iron ore to snap a nine-day losing
streak.
The price of Shanghai's most traded May rebar contract
rose 23 yuan ($3.65) or 0.54 percent to end Wednesday at
4,251 yuan per tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4251 23.00 0.54
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 138.5 2.00 1.47
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.4 0.30 0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.69 0.37 0.27
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.2964 yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sugita Katyal)