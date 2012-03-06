* China steel output growth seen at 4 pct in 2012 -Shougang

* China growth target cut may curb iron ore price swings (Updates rebar price in table)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 6 Spot iron ore prices stabilised on Tuesday after recent gains as buyers took a cautious stance with China's steel demand unlikely to grow strongly as Beijing reins in economic growth.

China's crude steel output is likely to rise 4 percent this year, said Zhu Jimin, chairman of Shougang Group, one of the country's leading steel mills. That is less than half of the 8.9 percent increase last year which brought output to a record 683 million tonnes.

Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were mostly steady on Tuesday, although some Australian material were quoted a dollar higher per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal.

"The buying mode is still there but people are not willing to buy at sky-high prices," said a physical iron ore dealer in Singapore.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $143.20 a tonne on Monday, unchanged from Friday, said reference price provider Steel Index.

China on Monday trimmed its 2012 gross domestic product growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, raising concern the country's raw material demand could slow.

"To be honest, for any developing country 7.5 percent growth is very good, is super, so demand will still be there," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"But what we won't see is the huge price fluctuation. You will not see iron ore prices going up to $180. It's going to be very stable between $130 and $140 this year," he said.

Global miners Vale and BHP Billiton continue to offer cargoes to the market, traders said, after selling shipments at prices similar to recent levels.

BHP is offering 80,000 tonnes of 62.7-percent grade Newman iron ore fines and 90,000 tonnes of 57.5-percent grade Yandi fines, traders said.

Vale is selling 90,000 tonnes of 64.44-percent grade iron ore lumps, traders said.

In a sign that miners remain confident about longer term demand for the steelmaking raw material, Rio Tinto said it plans to invest $2 billion in an iron ore project in the eastern Indian state of Orissa to supply Indian and overseas clients.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0731 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4268 1.00 0.02 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143.2 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.64 0.08 0.06

*In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)