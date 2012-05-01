By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 1 Trading in the iron ore physical market remained thin with top buyer China away for a second day on Tuesday, and other key Asian markets including Singapore and Hong Kong also shut for a public holiday.

Chinese markets reopen on Wednesday and expectations are buyers may not rush to pick up iron ore cargoes unless Shanghai rebar steel prices, which fell for a second straight week last week, recover strongly.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $145.40 a tonne on Monday, according to Steel Index.

Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, where trader-held inventories of steel products were not falling as fast as they did last year, had weighed on producers' demand for iron ore.

At its peak this year of $149.40, iron ore is more than 20 percent down from the 2011 high, as slower economic activity in China affects demand for steel and its key raw material.

But analysts and traders say while steel demand has not been stellar, it was also not dropping sharply.

"As long as real demand for steel continues to improve then we believe any weakness in the iron ore price will be short lived," Macquarie Commodities Research said in a note.

"As a result, we remain positive on iron ore but would prefer to wait for the current uncertainty to pass before calling for higher prices."

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's top listed steelmaker, last week reported a 60 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, amid tepid demand. Other steelmakers either saw earnings drop or incurred a loss during the period.

"We continue to tick down in the very near term, but if we see May steel production rates improve significantly, then iron ore rates correspondingly will edge up later in May and into June," said Rory MacDonald, broker at Freight Investor Services.

Iron ore indexes

Last Change Pct Change PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148.25 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.4 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.92 +0.00 +0.00 Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)